Pixies to play Bossanova and Trompe le Monde albums in full in UK & Ireland residencies

Pixies in 2023: Dave Lovering, Black Francis, Paz Lenchantin and Joey Santiago. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Black Francis and co will celebrate their 1990 and 1991 albums by playing them in full in spring next year.

Pixies are set to celebrate two of their '90s albums with UK and European residency dates.

Francis Black and co will play their 1990 album Bossanova and the 1991 release Trompe le Monde in full, on dates which will see them play the likes of The O2 Forum Kentish Town and Manchester's Albert Hall this spring.

The string of gigs will also see them visit Dublin's 3Olympia Theatre, where they will play three dates before landing on UK soil.

Pixies at Cardiff International Arena in 2023. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns/Getty

See Pixies' 2024 UK & Ireland Bossanova & Trompe le Monde dates:

8th March 2024: Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

9th March 2024: Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

10th March 2024: Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

12th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall

13th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall

14th March 2024: Manchester - Albert Hall

16th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

17th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

18th March 2024: London - O2 Forum Kent

How to buy tickets to Pixies UK & Ireland 2024 tour dates:

Tickets for Pixies' 2024 dates go on general sale from this Friday 9th June at 9am via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales start on Wednesday 7th June from 9am.

After their Irish and British dates, Pixies will head to the Paradiso in Amsterdam and L'Oympia Paris to give fans the same treatment.

Visit their official website pixiesmusic.com for more details.

Pixies' third studio album Bossonova album was released on 13th August 1990 and included the singles Velouria and Dig For Fire.

It's follow-up Trompe le Monde came just one year later on 24th September and included the title track as well as Planet of Sound, Alec Eiffel, Letter to Memphis and The Jesus And Mary Chain cover Head On.

It was also the last album from the band to feature bassist Kim Deal.

