Roger Waters says "F**k you" to Mark Zuckerberg after request to use Pink Floyd in Facebook film

14 June 2021, 14:58

Roger Waters and Mark Zuckerberg
Roger Waters and Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: Kurt Krieger/Corbis/KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

The musician was approached by the Facebook founder about using Another Brick In The Wall in a film promoting Instagram.

Roger Waters has revealed that he's turned down a "huge amount of money" to allow use of the classic Pink Floyd song Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2) in a film promoting Instagram, telling owner and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg "No f**king way!".

Speaking at an event campaigning to free Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, the founder member of the classic British band called Zuckerberg an "idiot" and railed against the "insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything".

Waters claimed that he'd been emailed by the company directly, announcing: "It arrived on the internet to me this morning. It's a request for the rights to use my song, Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2) in the making of a film to promote Instagram."

Waters explained: "It's a missive from Mark Zuckerberg to me, with an offer of a huge, huge amount of money and the answer is: F*** you! No f***ing way!

"I only mention that because it's the insidious movement of them to take over absolutely everything. So those of us who do have any power, and I do have a little bit. in terms of the control of the publishing of my songs, I do anyway... I will not be a party to this bulls**t, Zuckerberg."

Waters was one of the original members of Pink Floyd until he left the band in 1986, unsuccessfully attempting to stop the remaining members from continuing to use the name. He was the driving force behind many of the band's classic albums, including 1979's The Wall, which spawned the hit single Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2).

The musician claimed that the email he'd received from Facebook said of the song: "We want to thank you for considering this project. We feel that the core sentiment of this song is still so prevalent and necessary today."

Waters angrily responded: "They want to use it to make Facebook and Instagram even bigger and more powerful than it already is, so that it can continue to censor all of us in this room and prevent this story about Julian Assange getting out to the general public... No more."

