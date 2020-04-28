Goldie Lookin' Chain announce 20th anniversary tour dates

28 April 2020, 13:05 | Updated: 28 April 2020, 13:24

Goldie Lookin' Chain perform at the Teenage Cancer Trust charity gig
Goldie Lookin' Chain perform at the Teenage Cancer Trust charity gig. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

The Welsh outfit will celebrate 20 years since they were formed with dates which are set to kick off in Autumn 2020.

Goldie Lookin' Chain have announced 20th anniversary dates for 2020.

The comedy hip hop outfit - who hail from Newport, Wales - announced the big news on Facebook, telling fans to "GET INVOLVED".

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (30 April) from 10am.

So Big news... #twentyyearsofgoldielookinchain #2000-2020 GET INVOLVED Tickets on sale Thursday at 10AM...

Posted by Goldie Lookin Chain (GLC) on Monday, 27 April 2020

The gigs will see the Guns Don’t Kill People, Rappers Do band play the likes of Birmingham and Leeds as well as a whopping seven dates across Wales, including a homecoming gig at Newport’s Newport Centre.

See Goldie Lookin' Chain's 2020 dates below:


Friday 4 September - Birmingham, The Mill
Friday 18 September - Porthcawl, Grand Pavillion

Saturday 24 October - Aberystwyth, Arts Centre

Saturday 7 October - Narberth, Queens Hall

Saturday 21 October - Newport, Newport Centre

Thursday 26 October - Llandudno, Venue Cymru

Friday 4 December – Swansea, Sin City

Friday 18 December – Leeds, Warehouse

Saturday 19 December – Cardiff, Tramshed

The band have also been keeping busy during the lockdown, treating their fans to The Self Isolation rap:

