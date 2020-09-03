Oasis' (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? for 25th anniversary release

Oasis' (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is getting a 25th anniversary release. Picture: Press/Jill Furmanovsky

The Manchester band's seminal album will celebrate 25 years since its release with new content and remastered audio on vinyl.

Oasis' landmark album (What's The Story) Morning Glory? is set for a special release for its 25th anniversary.The Manchester band's second studio album will mark a quarter of a century with a special vinyl picture disc release and more set for 2 October 2020- the same day it was first released in 1995.The record will be available on a double silver coloured LP and picture disc on heavyweight vinyl, which will also include a replica of Noel Gallagher's handwritten lyrics for Wonderwall.



Oasis' (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? for 25th anniversary picture disc vinyl release. Picture: Press/Big Brother Recordings

Produced by Noel Gallagher and Owen Morris, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? was recorded at the fabled Rockfield Studios in Monmouth, Wales, completed in a staggeringly brief 12 day period during May and June 1995.

The album - which spawned anthems such as Roll With It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova - is the UK’s 5th best-selling album of all time and best-selling album of the nineties.

The era-defining album entered the UK album chart at No.1 with 269,000 sales and spent 10 weeks at the top of the charts.

To celebrate the anniversary, both new and original Oasis content from the era will be made available throughout September and early October.

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? - Vinyl track listing:

A1 Hello (Remastered)

A2 Roll With It (Remastered)

A3 Wonderwall (Remastered)

B1 Don't Look Back In Anger (Remastered)

B2 Hey Now! (Remastered)

B3 [Untitled] (Remastered)

B4 Bonehead's Bank Holiday (Remastered)

C1 Some Might Say (Remastered)

C2 Cast No Shadow (Remastered)

C3 She's Electric (Remastered)

D1 Morning Glory (Remastered)

D2 [Untitled] (Remastered)

D3 Champagne Supernova (Remastered)



