Tenacious D launch star-studded Time Warp cover

27 October 2020, 10:32 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 10:47

Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Phoebe Bridgers and more help out on the Rocky Horror Show classic for Rock The Vote.

Tenacious D have released a star-studded video aimed at encouraging people to register to vote in the upcoming US elections.

The duo of Kyle Gass and Jack Black have taken on the song The Time Warp, from the soundtrack to the musical The Rocky Horror Show - and have enlisted a group of musicians, comedians and actors to help them.

Jack Black does the Time Warp
Jack Black does the Time Warp. Picture: YouTube

Joining them on the video are Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O, Phoebe Bridgers, Peaches, Ezra Miller, Reggie Watts, Eric Andre, Sara Silverman, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis, Hairspray director John Waters, and original Rocky Horror Picture Show star Susan Sarandon.

Tenacious D say: "It’s astounding… time is fleeting… and the 2020 election is here. Time to ROCK-Y THE VOTE! And remember: it's just a jump to the LEFT, and not a step to the right!"

Vinyl copies of the song are being sold to raise money for Rock The Vote.

America goes to the polls a week today on Tuesday 3 November.

