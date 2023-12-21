Watch Maneskin cover Don't Look Back In Anger in Manchester

21 December 2023, 12:11

Måneskin Damiano David and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1995
Måneskin Damiano David and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: 1. Kieran Frost/Redferns/Getty 2.Niels van Iperen/Getty Images

The Italian band paid tribute to the Britpop legends during their show at the Manchester AO Arena this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Måneskin covered a classic Oasis track in the Britpop legend's hometown.

The Italian band, fronted by Damiano David, wrapped up the last date of their Rush tour on Tuesday 19th December at the Manchester AO Arena and paid tribute to one of the city's biggest exports by performing the 1995 Oasis anthem their Don't Look Back In Anger.

Addressing the crowds, their charismatic frontman began: "This f***ing city gave birth to a lot of very very good artists, but there's one in particular, which is pretty nice. We're sure that if one day [they] see this cover they're gonna think it's f***ing trash, but we're going to do it anyway".

David then lifted adjusted his mic stand in a tribute to Liam Gallagher's famous stance, despite the song of course being sung by his brother Noel.

Watch the stripped-back performance below:

Måneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave (live) Manchester Arena 19/12/2023

The Rome-formed rockers treated the crowds to an impressive 23-track set, which included tracks from their most recent Rush! album, their cover of The Four Seasons' Beggin' and their Eurovision-winning track and Top 10 UK hit Zitti E Buoni.

It's not the first time Måneskin have paid tribute to a British artist. In the past, the band covered everything from Queen's Love Of My Life to Amy Winehouse's Back To Black.

Liam and Noel Gallagher may not rate the band's cover, there's plenty of rock stars who have given them their seal of appoval.

One such legend is Iggy Pop, who collaborated with the band on a reworking on their I Wanna Be Your Slave single.

Måneskin, Iggy Pop - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE - with Iggy Pop (Audio)

Praising the band, the Godfather of Punk told NME: "That’s a really strong band. David] is an amazing singer and the bass player, [Victoria de Angelis] really handles that position well and doesn’t overplay, but on stage and in their videos, she really stays with the message, woo, she’s a firecracker."

The Lust For Life singer went on: "The Guitarist [Thomas Raggi] is smooth and powerful, somewhere north of Joe Perry. The drummer, [Ethan Torchio] is really clever, he plays rock but I get the feeling he understands there’s a wider group of people who’ve heard dance music, techno and synthetic music so he also plays some very simple four, four beats.”

Speaking about recording the collaboration, Pop added: “I had a hell of a time doing that vocal, and they were very, very kind about, they were listening to each take and, you know, I got a little applause when I did something well it was just impossible. I finally asked [David], I said, ‘Did you sing all in one take?’ ‘Yeah, man, I sang it all at one take’. I was like, ‘That’s amazing’. I just couldn’t breathe that much, you know? He’s, he’s really got it, that guy.”

