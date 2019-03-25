Do you know the lyrics to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis?

Noel and Liam Gallagher at the opening night of Steve Coogan's comedy show in the West End 1995. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

It's one of the biggest highlights from Oasis' seminal album (What's The Story?) Morning Glory - but do you know it off by heart? Play our quiz!

Now, Noel Gallagher has told Radio X that the song is "more important than I'll ever be".

But do you know the lyrics to Don't Look Back In Anger? Are you word perfect, or a bit rusty? Take the Radio X Test and find out how much your heart belongs to the lyrics of the Mighty Gallagher.

It may be harder than you think: