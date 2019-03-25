Do you know the lyrics to Don't Look Back In Anger by Oasis?

25 March 2019, 15:47 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 15:48

Noel and Liam Gallagher at the opening night of Steve Coogan's comedy show in the West End 1995.
Noel and Liam Gallagher at the opening night of Steve Coogan's comedy show in the West End 1995. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

It's one of the biggest highlights from Oasis' seminal album (What's The Story?) Morning Glory - but do you know it off by heart? Play our quiz!

Now, Noel Gallagher has told Radio X that the song is "more important than I'll ever be".

But do you know the lyrics to Don't Look Back In Anger? Are you word perfect, or a bit rusty? Take the Radio X Test and find out how much your heart belongs to the lyrics of the Mighty Gallagher.

It may be harder than you think:

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Album Cover Faces

QUIZ: Can You Name These Albums From Just A Face?

Kasabian Emoji Quiz

QUIZ: Name the Kasabian song from the emoji!

A mysterious video from the 1980s

QUIZ: Can you name this classic 1980s music video?

Robert Smith from The Cure performs live on stage at Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on 1st October 1992.

How well do you know the words to Friday I’m In Love by The Cure?
Song Titles

QUIZ: Does This Song Contain The Title In The Lyrics?

Chester Bennington performing with Linkin Park in 2005

How well do you know the lyrics to Numb by Linkin Park?

Latest On Radio X

Glastonbury festival crowd 2017

Michael Eavis reveals new addition to Glastonbury 2019 site

Thom Yorke and Scott Walker

Thom Yorke pays tribute to “huge influence” Scott Walker

Radiohead

The Killers in 2017

The Killers to play Cardiff Castle in June

The Killers

Scott Walker: Singer-songwriter dies aged 76

News

Keith Flint of The Prodigy in 2009

Prodigy fans invited to line Keith Flint funeral procession

News

Album Titles

X-LIST: The tracks that give the album its title!

Lists