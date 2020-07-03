The Top 10 best selling Oasis singles

Liam and Noel Gallagher in 1995. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Which of the Gallagher back catalogue has sold the most in the UK? Radio X crunches the numbers. Is your favourite in there?

Note: where more than one single has been awarded Platinum status, we've ordered them by which single achieved those sales first.

Wonderwall - 2.4 million copies The classic 1995 track was the second biggest selling UK single never to make Number 1, after Robson And Jerome's I Believe kept it at bay. In March 2019, it was certified four times platinum, which means it's sold over 2,400,000 copies in the UK alone. Don't Look Back In Anger - 1.8 million copies Another huge tune to be taken from the album (What's The Story) Morning Glory, this Mancunian anthem was awarded triple platinum status by the BPI in May of 2019. Unlike Wonderwall, however, Don't Look Back In Anger topped the charts. D'You Know What I Mean - 745,000 copies The big comeback single that previewed the equally massive Be Here Now album had sold an incredible 745,000 copies by October 2016. Whatever - 600,000 copies This one off single from 1994 was certified Platinum by the BPI in May 2017, meaning it's sold over 600k copies. Unfortunately, there was a well-known court case over this song, involving Neil Innes of Monty Python fame, which you can read more about here. Roll With It - 600,000 copies Another Platinum-selling Oasis single, this track famously went head to head with Country House by Blur in the Britpop summer of 1995 - and lost. It finally hit Platinum status in June. Live Forever - 600,000 copies The classic Definitely Maybe song went Gold on 5 February 2016 and finally went Platinum on 5 January 2018. Despite its status as one of Oasis' greatest songs, it only made Number 10 on its initial release. Some Might Say - 600,000 copies 464,000 copies of Oasis' first Number 1 had been sold by October 2016 when the Official Charts Company worked out their Top 20 biggest selling singles, but further sales mean that the song was certified Platinum by March 2018. Stop Crying Your Heart Out - 600,000 copies This monster ballad from 2002's Heathen Chemistry made Number 2 in the charts and was certified Platinum on 22 June 2018. Stand By Me - 600,000 copies The second single from Be Here Now was another UK Number 2 hit for Oasis and was certified Platinum on 22 November 2019. Cigarettes & Alcohol (October 2016) On 13 March 2020, 26 years after it was first released, Cigarettes & Alcohol was certified Platinum, meaning it had notched up 600,000 sales in the UK.

Data from the BPI and Official Charts Company