PHOTOS: Bonehead shares unseen Oasis pictures after 25 years

Oasis guitarist Bonehead in 1997. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

The Manchester legend has shared never-before-seen images of the band from 25 years ago after having "8 rolls of film developed".

Bonehead has made Oasis fans very happy this week by sharing previously unseen pics of the Manchester band.

Just they approach 25 years since the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, their rhythm guitarist whose real name is Paul Arthurs, has decided to have film developed.

See the images shared by Bonehead on Twitter, which came alongside the caption: "25 years later, I get 8 rolls of film developed........"

25 years later, I get 8 rolls of film developed........ pic.twitter.com/46BINvTZ0H — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) August 15, 2019

Busking on the streets of San Francisco . pic.twitter.com/9HhpZClQug — Paul Arthurs. (@BoneheadsPage) August 15, 2019

Oasis fans have been quick to praise the images they've seen so far, with some calling for an exhibition and others asking the Some Might Say rocker to release a book.

One fan, however, just wants more!

Meanwhile, the man who is credited with introducing Oasis to each other has claimed it was Bonehead who was behind their sound.

Paul 'Bigun' Ashbee met Liam Gallagher when he was 14 years-old and gave him a job as a car valet before introducing him to Bonehead.

The pair went on to form The Rain, before they enlisted Liam's brother Noel as band's lead guitarist and chief songwriter.

In his autobiography - Giving It The Bigun: Oasis, Manchester, Football and Me - Ashbee credited Bonehead with being the "core" of the band's early sound, and insisted he deserves more credit.

"People think it was Noel and Liam who created the sound of Oasis but it wasn’t – it was Bonehead," he told the Manchester Evening News.

"Liam was the frontman, Noel was the poet who came later. It was a jigsaw puzzle. It was meant to be."

Definitely Maybe was Noel’s therapy, it was his poetry – but it was Bonehead’s core sound. I know because I’d heard it back when they were still called The Rain."

Talking about the process of writing his tell-all book, Bigun told the outlet: "For me Oasis is in my soul. It’s the music that counts. For me the book has been a good thing. Cathartic. It was a great time.

"I didn’t even know how important what I did was for that band. Maybe my thing in life is just putting Liam in front of that mic. And if that’s all I am remembered for, that can’t be a bad thing."

