Noel Gallagher asks Oasis fans for What's The Story questions

Noel Gallagher in 2018 and the (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album cover. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

The Manchester legend will be discussing the album for its 25th anniversary next month - and he needs YOUR help.

Noel Gallagher has asked fans to send questions about the classic Oasis album (What's the Story) Morning Glory? - to help him make a video about the classic album's 25th anniversary.

The legend posted the request on the official Oasis social media channels today (Friday 4 September).

He wrote: "So anyway. As you are probably are all aware, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? turns 25 this year.

"To celebrate, I will be doing a bit of filming to discuss the album and its lasting legacy.

"I am asking you to submit any questions you might have about the making of the record, the writing of the songs and the times in general.

"If you could film yourself asking the questions too that would be most excellent. ONWARDS. NG."

Fans have been asked to submit questions via this form and the queries need to be in before midnight on Sunday 6 September.

The Manchester band's second studio album was released on 2 October 1995 and a special reissue will be available from the day of its 25th anniversary. There will be a special vinyl picture disc release and double silver coloured vinyl set, which will also include a replica of Noel Gallagher's handwritten lyrics for Wonderwall.

Oasis - (What's The Story?) Morning Glory silver vinyl. Picture: Press

The album spawned the hits Roll With It, Wonderwall, Don't Look Back In Anger, Some Might Say, Morning Glory and Champagne Supernova - and remains the UK’s 5th best-selling album of all time.

For the 25th anniversary, new and original Oasis content from the What's The Story era will be made available throughout September and early October.

Fans can visit www.oasisinet.com for details and follow the hashtag #MorningGlory25.