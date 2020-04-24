Who was the woman who inspired Talk Tonight by Oasis?

Noel Gallagher penned the track after staying with a girl in San Francisco. This is her story.

Now a quarter of a century old, the much-loved song Talk Tonight was famously penned by Noel Gallagher after Oasis played a disastrous gig in the US early on their career.



The band were performing at the famous Whisky A Go Go in Hollywood in September 1994, but a combination of nerves, misplaced confidence and crystal meth turned what was meant to be a showcase for Britain's hottest new band into a confusing mess.



Noel Gallagher - who was determined to show the American music industry a thing or two - was so disgusted with the rest of the band, he quit and took a flight to stay at the house of a girl he'd been seeing in San Francisco.



Despite saying in Mat Whitecross' documentary Supersonic that he can't even remember her face or name, it seems the woman in question remembers it all too well.



In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle in 2016, Melissa Lim detailed the time she spent with Noel and has claimed to be the inspiration of much more than just one song.

See an image of Gallagher and Lim here:

Talking about the time they first met, she revealed: “He came over and sat down next to me.

“I had never been backstage before, so I asked him ‘Where’s the afterparty?’ and he goes ‘What afterparty? Can I hang out with you tonight?”.

“He was very upset”, she said of the fateful day when Noel turned up at her apartment in Nob Hill. “I took him in, I fed him and tried to calm him down. He wanted to break up the band.”

“We went to Huntington Park to clear his mind. We listened to music. We went record shopping.”

She added: "“San Francisco has a reputation of being a place where bands come to die, like The Band and the Sex Pistols”, she said. “I wasn’t going to let it happen on my watch. I told him ‘You can’t leave the band, you’re on the verge of something big!'”

Listen to Talk Tonight below:

Talking about their "long-distance relationship," they had after he returned to the band, the outlet reports that Lim would answer the phone to him using the line from '60s musical, Bye Bye Birdie, saying: ""What’s the story, morning glory?”

Apparently, when Noel went back to San Francisco in 1995 and seemed distant, Lim simply said: "'It’s ok, I won’t look back in anger. I know we’re just friends.”