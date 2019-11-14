Iconic Oasis photos & artwork set for Masterplan25 exhibition

Oasis - Definitely Maybe album cover outtake. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

The Oasis exhibition, which will feature iconic and unseen photos of the Manchester band by Michael Spencer Jones and give fans a chance to recreate their iconic artwork, opens this month.

An exhibition is set to take place this month which will give Oasis fans the chance to get up close and personal with some of their favourite images of the band.

Masterplan 25, which will be situated at London's h Club from this November, will showcase iconic and never-before-seen photographs of the Manchester band by Michael Spencer Jones.

The event, which will be non-ticketed and totally free-of-charge, will feature the work of the acclaimed rock photographer, who is responsible for the band's famous 1994 debut album Definitely Maybe and their 1997 album Be Here Now.

Oasis - What's The Story album cover outtake. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

Spencer Jones - who also travelled extensively with the band - will provide his own commentary alongside his iconic works, which will provide insight into his life with the band.

Oasis backstage in Southend, 1995. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

Michael Spencer Jones was the only photographer that was allowed access throughout most of Oasis’ career, following them from early days in 1993 to their milestone gig at Knebworth in 1996, and on through to the tours that accompanied the release of Be Here Now in 1997 and 1998.

Oasis - outtake from Cigarettes And Alcohol cover. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

He says of the band: “Oasis were the last gasp of air in the analogue age; the last great rock’n’roll band before Zuckerberg, before iPhones and before the internet began to shape and control our lives. I hope this exhibition gives fans a chance to pause and reflect and look back upon a time when the face and image of Britain was being revolutionised from below.”

Oasis - Be Here Now album cover outtake. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

The exhibition will also give visitors the chance to recreate the famous poses of Oasis' earliest and most influential items, with the Definitely Maybe room set up for fans to take their own photos to celebrate the album's 25th anniversary.

And for the car enthusiasts among the fans, there'll be able to pay homage to Be Here Now with a cut-in-half 1973 Rolls Royce Phantom coming out of the ground of the gallery.

Oasis recording Definitely Maybe in 1994. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

Visitors will also be able to view the art work from a selection of Oasis’ singles including Supersonic (1994), Live Forever (1994), Cigarettes And Alcohol (1994), Whatever (1994), Some Might Say (1995), Roll With It (1995), Wonderwall (1995), Don’t Look Back In Anger (1995), D’You Know What I Mean? (1997) and All Around The World (1998).

Masterplan25 will be open and available to view at London's h Club from Friday 22 November 2019 – Sunday 12 January 2020.