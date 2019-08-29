See behind the scenes of these iconic Oasis album covers

Oasis - outtake from the Definitely Maybe session. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

To mark 25 years since the release of the debut album from Oasis, photographer Michael Spencer Jones has unveiled some rare outtakes.

As 29 August 2019 marks 25 years since the release of the first Oasis album Definitely Maybe, cover photographer Michael Spencer Jones has announced an exhibition featuring rare photos of Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Masterplan 25: The Oasis Photographs runs from 22 November 2019 to 12 January 2020 at h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club).

Oasis - (What's The Story?) Morning Glory cover outtake. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

The free exhibition will feature unseen images and memorabilia and will showcase the artwork for three of Oasis’ earliest and most influential albums; Definitely Maybe (1994), (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (1995) and Be Here Now (1997).

Noel and Liam Gallagher at the Columbia Hotel, 1994. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

The show will include a series of to-scale immersive mock ups, giving visitors the chance to recreate the iconic poses for themselves - from Bonehead’s front room, to a semi-submerged Rolls Royce.

Oasis - Be Here Now album cover outtake. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

Michael Spencer Jones was the only photographer that was allowed access throughout most of Oasis’ career, following them from early days in 1993 to their milestone gig at Knebworth in 1996, and on through to the tours that accompanied the release of Be Here Now in 1997 and 1998.

Oasis backtage in Southend, 1995. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

He says of the band: “Oasis were the last gasp of air in the analogue age; the last great rock’n’roll band before Zuckerberg, before iPhones and before the internet began to shape and control our lives. I hope this exhibition gives fans a chance to pause and reflect and look back upon a time when the face and image of Britain was being revolutionised from below.”

Liam Gallagher at Stocks House during the Be Here Now photo shoot. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

Visitors will also be able to view the art work from a selection of Oasis’ singles including Supersonic (1994), Live Forever (1994), Cigarettes And Alcohol (1994), Whatever (1994), Some Might Say (1995), Roll With It (1995), Wonderwall (1995), Don’t Look Back In Anger (1995), D’You Know What I Mean? (1997) and All Around The World (1998).

Oasis - outtake from Cigarettes And Alcohol cover. Picture: © Michael Spencer Jones

The exhibition will feature behind-the-scenes, informal outtakes and alternative versions of these iconic covers, plus marked-up contact sheets (some of which have never been exhibited publically).