Nothing But Thieves named Radio X Record Of The Year 2023 winners

Nothing But Thieves' Overcome has been named Record Of The Year 2023 by Radio X listeners. Picture: Radio X/Press

The Southend band's track Overcome has been named the best song of the year by Radio X listeners. See the full Top 10 here.

Radio X listeners have named Overcome by Nothing But Thieves as the Record Of The Year 2023.

This magnificent single - which was issued back in May as a preview for the band's album Dead Club City- has beaten out stiff competition from the likes of Blur, Foo Fighters and even The Beatles to be crowned Radio X listeners' most popular track of 2023.

Also making the Record Of The Year 2023 Top 10 were songs by Wigan favourites The Lathums, the returning heroes The Libertines and Blink-182 and US pop punk trio Paramore.

Frontman Conor Mason - who's also celebrated his birthday this week - sent Radio X a special message, saying: "Thank you very much for voting for Overcome as your Record Of The Year. It's kind of ridiculous to us - we appreciate it a lot."

He went on: "We grew up listening to Radio X when we writing the first record, so to have the support for all these years is amazing. Thank you very much and see you soon!"

2023 was a busy year for NBT - aside from the release of their fourth studio album Dead Club City in June, they toured the UK, Europe, North America and Australia and made festival appearances at Reading and Leeds, TRNSMT, Sziget and Open'er.

The band will hit the ground running in 2024 with a tour of Europe and South America in the first few months, before a busy summer of shows that include Isle Of Wight festival and a support slot on Green Day's stadium gigs.

Radio X Record of The Year 2023

To celebrate the great music that's been produced in the past 12 months, Radio X gave YOU the opportunity to vote for the best song of the year.

We put together a list of every Radio X Record Of The Week played on air between January and December and you chose your favourite. Thousands of you have voted in the past couple of weeks, and we've put together a list of the Top 10 most voted-for tracks below.

See the Top 10 Record Of The Year 2023 results below:

Nothing But Thieves - Overcome This superb single was issued in May 2023, ahead of the release of the Southend band's fourth album, Dead Club City. Nothing But Thieves - Overcome (Official Video) Foo Fighters - Under You The second single to be taken from Foo Fighter’s emotional 2023 album But Here We Are, which deals with the loss of Dave Grohl's mother Virginia and bandmate Taylor Hawkins last year. Foo Fighters - Under You (Lyric Video) Blur - The Narcissist The first single from The Ballad Of Darren, the band's first album since The Magic Whip in 2015. Blur - The Narcissist (Official Visualiser) The Beatles - Now & Then The Fab Four's "final" song uses a 70s Lennon demo, a 90s Harrison guitar track and new vocals and instrumentation from McCartney & Starr. The Beatles - Now And Then (Official Music Video) Nothing But Thieves - Welcome To The DCC The lead single from the band's fourth album, Dead Club City was issued back in March of 2023 and sees NBT make excellent use of electronica and dance beats. Nothing But Thieves - Welcome to the DCC (Official Video) The Lathums - Struggle Taken from the Wigan band's album From Nothing To A Little Bit More, their second chart-topping LP. The Lathums - Struggle The Libertines - Run Run Run They're back! The much-loved band's first new music since 2015, from the upcoming album All Quiet On The Eastern Esplanade, due in March 2024. Run Run Run Blink-182 - One More Time Another major comeback for 2023: One More Time is the title track from Blink-182’s ninth album, which sees the return of Tom DeLonge to the fold. blink-182 - ONE MORE TIME (Official Video) Foo Fighters - Rescued Dave Grohl and co's first single since the tragic loss of Taylor Hawkins in 2022, which trailed the heartfelt album But Here We Are. Foo Fighters - Rescued (Lyric Video) Paramore - Running Out Of Time The final single to be taken from the band's acclaimed album This Is Why, released in February 2023. Paramore - Running Out Of Time (Official Video)

The rest of the Top 40 tracks were voted for in this order:

11. The Reytons - Market Street

12. Blur - Barbaric

13. Inhaler - If You're Gonna Break My Heart

14. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Easy Now

15. Blossoms and Findlay - To Do List (After The Breakup)

16. Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me

17. Miles Kane - The Wonder

18. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies

19. Nothing But Thieves - Tomorrow Is Closed

20. Chappaqua Wrestling - Wide Asleep

21. The Rolling Stones - Angry

22. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - We're Gonna Get There In The End

23. Royal Blood - Pull Me Through

24. The Snuts - Gloria

25. Fall Out Boy - Heartbreak Feels So Good

26. DMA'S - Fading Like A Picture

27. The Killers - Your Side Of Town

28. The Lathums - Thoughts Of A Child

29. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Open The Door See What You Find

30. Royal Blood - Mountains At Midnight

31. Declan McKenna - Nothing Works

32. Wet Leg - Angelica

33. Gorillaz - Silent Running

34. The Vaccines - Heartbreak Kid

35. Hozier - Eat Your Young

36. Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge

37. Paramore - The News

38. Kasabian - Algorithms

39. Florence & The Machine - Mermaids

40. The Rolling Stones - Mess It Up