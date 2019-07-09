Anaïs Gallagher shoots My Honest Face video for Bono's son's band Inhaler

Noel Gallagher's daughter has joined forces with Bono's son Elijah Hewson's band to create visuals for their My Honest Face single.

Anaïs Gallagher has filmed the video for Inhaler's My Honest Face.

The daughter of Noel Gallagher is one of three names credited for shooting the video for the single - which was released this week - alongside Sam Hanningan and Glenn Hanstock.

Watch the gritty video above, which includes footage of the young Irish four-piece on tour.

Anaïs is friends with the band, who no doubt first became connected because their frontman Elijah Hewson is the son of famous U2 frontman Bono.

Noel Gallagher is close friends with the With Or Without You singer, and invited him to his 50th birthday bash back in 2017.

Dublin band Inhaler and Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais Gallagher. Picture: Press & John Phillips/Getty Images

Inhaler formed in Dublin in 2012 after meeting at St Andrews school in Blackrock, but only decided on their current name in 2015.

The band consist of frontman and the son of the U2 legend Elijah Hewson, Josh Jenkinson on guitar, Rob Keating on bass and Ryan McMahon on drums.

The indie outfit announced their first headline UK & Ireland tour in June, which will take place this September and October, and they have since added further dates to due to popular demand.

See Inhaler's UK & Ireland tour dates below:

25 Sept - CORK, Cyprus Avenue

26 Sept - GALWAY, Roisin Dubh

27 Sept - DUBLIN, Whelan's - SOLD OUT

28 Sept - BELFAST, Voodoo

30 Sept - GLASGOW, King Tut's Wah Wah Tut - SOLD OUT

2 Oct - NOTTINGHAM, Rough Trade - SOLD OUT

4 Oct - LEICESTER, The Cookie - SOLD OUT

6 Oct - SOUTHAMPTON, Heartbreakers

7 Oct - BRIGHTON, Komedia

8 Oct - NORWICH, The Waterfront Studio - SOLD OUT

9 Oct - LONDON, Camden Assembly - SOLD OUT

11 Oct - BIRMINGHAM, Castle & Falcon

12 Oct - MANCHESTER, Neighbourhood Festival

13 Oct - BRISTOL, The Exchange

EXTRA DATES ADDED:

25 Oct - Liverpool, Arts Club

26 Oct - Sheffield, Plug 2

27 Oct - Bristol, The Exchange

Inhaler aren't the only band associated with the daughter of the former Oasis rocker.

The model and photographer is also firm friends with Blossoms, attending a 90s-themed party with the band which saw them dress up as The Spice Girls and her take on the guise of her famous dad.

See her pose with Josh Dewhurst, who is dressed as Geri Halliwell, below:

