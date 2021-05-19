Noel Gallagher: Wonderwall is one of my least favourite Oasis songs

The former Oasis rocker revealed that the band's hit 1995 single is unfinished and said "it beggars belief" that it's hit a billion streams.

Noel Gallagher has revealed that Wonderwall is one of his least favourite Oasis songs because it's "unfinished".

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter said he's "baffled" by the enduring popularity of the band's 1995 hit single and is really a fan of any of the tracks on (What’s the Story) Morning Glory, where it features.

Asked why he thinks the anthem was the first 1990s song to hit one billion streams, he told MOJO magazine: “I have no idea. It beggars belief.

"Wonderwall is one of my least favourite songs because it’s not finished. If I could somehow twist time and go back there, I’d probably pick a different song for our calling card. Probably Some Might Say."

He added: “I don’t like any of the recordings on Morning Glory. It’s the only album we never did demos for.

“I was writing on tour and I’d planned on finishing the songs when I got to the studio and we just never got around to it."

In the interview, Noel also revealed that his brother Liam also hated the song and thought it sounded like trip-hop.

Asked whether if always knew if a song would be sung by himself or Liam, he told the outlet: "The only time I laid down the law was Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger.

"I was so f***ed off with him walking off stage and me having to take over and do the gig. I remember thinking, if I’m going to do this, I want a big fucking song to sing.

"I said, ‘You’re singing one or the other, but not both.’ He hated Wonderwall. He said it was trip-hop. There speaks a man who’s never heard trip-hop."

Despite being only too happy to walk down memory lane, Noel is not nostalgic enough about his time in Oasis to reunite with the band and has explained why he's not interested in an Oasis reunion.

Asked about the chances of getting the band back together, he told Australia's The Project on Channel 10: "The legacy of the band is set in stone. If people have seen us, they'll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn't see us, then that's tough cos I've never seen The Beatles or the Sex Pistols."

The We're On Our Way Now singer added: "People ask me that question on a daily basis and I can only say to you that, I just don't feel like it. When you're in a band, it's an absolute compromise so no I don't think I could come up with an idea and then run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat's got a cough so I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I'm afraid."

His estranged brother reacted to his comments, in a stream of tweets in which he sarcastically called him "marvellous" and a "tough guy".

