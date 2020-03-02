VIDEO: Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall with Man City's Ben Mendy in Wembley dressing room

The former Oasis rocker was seen celebrating Man City's 2-1 victory against Aston Villa, where they won the Carabao Cup on Sunday.

Noel Gallagher helped Man City celebrate their victory this weekend by singing Wonderwall.

The former Oasis rocker witnessed his beloved football team win the Carabao Cup this Sunday (1 May), following their 2-1 victory against Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium.

Watch their antics above, which sees Benjamin Mendy and Noel lead the team in singing a rendition of the classic Oasis hit.

The win mark's the football team's third consecutive Carabao Cup win.

Man City's Benjamin Mendy with Noel Gallagher in the Man City dressing room following their 2-1 Victory against Aston Villa. Picture: Twitter/ManCity

It's not the first time Noel has headed to the dressing room for a singalong with his football team.

Back in May last year, Premier League champions yesterday (12 May) after overwhelming Brighton in a 4 - 1 away victory.

And there was one celebrity fan delighted at the news. Noel Gallagher was spotted in the stands at Brighton’s Amex Stadium singing along to the 1995 Oasis hit Wonderwall as the match ended.

