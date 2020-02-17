Noel Gallagher slams brother Liam and mocks his Once track on Twitter

The former Oasis rocker has hit out at his estranged sibling and ex-bandmate over his previous comments, and mocked his Once track.

Noel Gallagher has hit out at his brother Liam on social media.

The former Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter took to Twitter over the weekend and told his fans that there's "nothing to see here" and added that "silence is golden".

However the Ballad of The Mighty I singer also used the opportunity to mock his brother's Once track - which features on his Why Me? Why Not. album and his new Acoustic Sessions EP.

Noel wrote: "Nothing to see here dudes and dollies. Silence is still golden..and just in case you weren’t already aware someone still has a new single out. I believe it’s called “Once” which is the exact amount of times it should be played."

The 52-year-old rocker doubled down and added: "It’s still available in all good record shops but mostly in the shit ones. Happy Sunday."

The comments are likely a response to various jokes Liam has made about getting the band back together and Noel refusing because the money wasn't enough.

Wahey we’re getting back together Noel Gallagher being minted and rich as fuck he’s doing it for nothing me being a desperate cunt and have fuck all else going for himself I’m doing it for the cash c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

Liam has also openly mocked Noel's solo music and his decision to take a break from touring.

Asked by a fan about his estranged sibling, he wrote: "Honestly I think he needs about 5 years out of the limelight it’ll be hard for him as he’s a showbizz whore and he’s very forgettable so can’t see it happening it’s terrible to be addicted to showbizz poor c***".

Honestly I think he needs about 5 years out of the limelight it’ll be hard for him as he’s a showbizz whore and he’s very forgettable so can’t see it happening it’s terrible to be addicted to showbizz poor cunt — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 25, 2020

Noel Gallagher might hate Liam's Once track, but one star who's a huge fan is footballing legend Eric Cantona.

The former Man Utd footballer took centre stage in the video, which sees him play the role of The King, as Gallagher plays The Butler/Chauffeur.

Watch the Charlie Lightening-directed visuals here, which were captured in one continuous shot.

The cinematic video takes place in a grand white house and sprawling grounds, which don't look dissimilar to the late Beatles legend John Lennon's Ascot home.

The tortured and emotional King calls "Our Kid" Liam for wine at his deserted banquet table, before miming songs to Liam's track while walking around his lonely estate and taking time to tinkle on the piano before throwing on a robe and crown.

The end of the video sees the Man City football rival and Man Utd legend Cantona head down his country pile to a Rolls Royce, with the door opened for him by none other than Liam Gallagher.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to have Eric Cantona, the last rock ‘n’ roll footballer, star in my video for Once,” said Liam. “Songs like this don’t come around very often and neither do football players like him."

The collaboration came about as a result Cantona's love for the Why Me? Why Not. album track, which he proved when he shared a video of himself miming and tapping along to the ballad on Instagram.

The video, which begins with the Frenchman wearing spotty socks and tapping his foot to the rousing ballad, was captioned: "When two Manchester legends meet. « Once » my song of the year!"

