Noel Gallagher claims new track is "last great Oasis tune"

The Mancunian legend has dropped another song from his Blue Moon Rising EP - watch and listen here.

Noel Gallagher has released another track from his forthcoming Blue Moon Rising EP... and he claims it's has something of an Oasis vibe to it.

Titled Come On Outside, Noel says of the track: “So I’m rummaging down the back of the couch and found this f*cker!! Maybe the last great Oasis tune? Maybe not.”

Judge for yourself by listening to the song here.

Noel Gallagher 2020. Picture: Mitch Ikeda/Press

Noel experts claim the song was first demoed back in 2013, but there's no denying that the songwriter has rustled up another call to action for the nation, taking a pop at the current situation in the UK. He sings: "To the people taking shelter on the city streets tonight, come on inside..”

Come On Outside is the third track to be taken from the forthcoming Blue Moon Rising EP, which drops on 6 March and is available to pre-order now.

Noel Gallagher - Blue Moon Rising. Picture: Press

More UK dates for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have been recently announced, including two homecoming shows at Manchester's O2 Apollo on 24 and 25 March. He also plays the Royal Albert Hall on 27 March as part of this year's Teenage Cancer Trust shows.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds UK Tour Dates 2020

24 March O2 Apollo, Manchester

25 March O2 Apollo, Manchester

27 March Royal Albert Hall (Teenage Cancer Trust)

18 June Thetford Forest, Suffolk

19 June Cannock Chase Forest, Staffordshire

21 June Kenwood House, London

23 June Eden Sessions, Cornwall

24 June Bristol Sounds

26 June Sherwood Pines, Nottingham

See www.noelgallagher.com for full details.