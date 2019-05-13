Noel Gallagher sings Wonderwall with fans as Manchester City win Premier League

The former Oasis man also joined the team in their dressing room for celebrations

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions yesterday (12 May) after overwhelming Brighton in a 4 - 1 away victory.

And there was one celebrity fan delighted at the news. Noel Gallagher was spotted in the stands at Brighton’s Amex Stadium singing along to the 1995 Oasis hit Wonderwall as the match ended.

Noel then joined the City team in their dressing room to continue the celebrations. It's been a big couple of weeks for Gallagher, following the unveiling of his latest track Black Star Dancing.

City became the first team in a decade to retain the trophy, while nearest rivals Liverpool also won their final league match, beating Wolves 2 - 0 at home.

Champagne Football 🍾 Champagne Supernova 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Qy26VT4fYP — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) May 12, 2019

Meanwhile, Liam Gallagher was also in jubilant, merry mood, using the opportunity to tease his new material and have a pop at his brother’s latest single, saying: “Rite once I’ve sobered up be prepared to be dazzled with my new album no cosmic poo just good old RnR in a bit you f**kers”.

Rite once I’ve sobered up be prepared to be dazzled with my new album no cosmic poo just good old RnR in a bit you fuckers LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 12, 2019

City captain Vincent Kompany said after the game: "I'm so happy for myself but for the team and the fans too, it's wonderful.

"We were magnificent, we did everything we needed to do... we've got an incredible desire to overachieve and now we're looking forward to the FA Cup final.”