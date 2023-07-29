Noel Gallagher headlines South Facing Festival 2023: full setlist

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds perform At Crystal Palace Bowl on 28th July 2023. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty

The former Oasis rocker brought his Council Skies album to Crystal Palace Bowl. Get his full setlist here.

By Jenny Mensah

Noel Gallagher gave an uplifting and nostalgic performance at South Facing Festival 2023.

The former Oasis rocker treated London crowds to career-spanning 19-track setlist, which included tracks from across his most recently released Council Skies album as well as the Britpop band's much-loved classics and B-Sides.

First up was a stellar performance from special guest Johnny Marr, with the legendary Smiths guitarist treating fans to iconic track, How Soon Is Now? as part of his set.

Johnny Marr - How Soon Is Now? at South Facing Festival 2023

Noel Gallagher opened his set with a generous helping of songs from his latest solo effort, Council Skies, playing the likes of Pretty Boy, the album's title track and Easy Now.

The 56-year-old rocker clearly hadn't lost his sense of humour over the years, teasing: "This song is NOT Supersonic," before performing Open the Door, See What You Find.

Then, thanking the crowds for supporting his latest album, he quipped: “Who actually bought it? About 25 people?"

If I Had a Gun..., In the Heat of the Moment and AKA... What A Life! were among the solo favourites on the set, bridging the gap between his more experimental tracks and the Oasis back-catalogue.

“Anyone remember a song called Stand By Me? Right, well we’re not gonna do that one" he joked before playing the song's B-Side Going Nowhere.

What followed was a mass-singalong (which was only briefly interrupted by a Bob Dylan cover) and included the likes of The Masterplan, Half The World Away and Little By Little.

Noel even treated fans to a special rendition of Live Forever - which is famously sung by his brother Liam, before ending his set on Don't Look Back in Anger, the iconic 1996 the unofficial Manchester he's described as his "Hey Jude".

Noel Gallagher - Half The World Away at South Facing Festival 2023

Noel Gallagher's setlist at South Facing Festival on 28th July 2023:

1. Pretty Boy

2. Council Skies

3. Open the Door, See What You Find

4. We're Gonna Get There in the End

5. Easy Now

6. You Know We Can't Go Back

7. We're on Our Way Now

8. In the Heat of the Moment

9. If I Had a Gun...

10. AKA... What a Life!

11. Dead in the Water

12. Going Nowhere (Oasis song)

13. The Importance of Being Idle (Oasis song)

14. The Masterplan (Oasis song)

15. Half the World Away (Oasis song)

16. Little by Little (Oasis song)

Encore:

17. Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)(Bob Dylan cover)

18. Live Forever (Oasis song)

19. Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis song)

Noel Gallagher - Live Forever at South Facing Festival 2023

