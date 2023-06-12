Watch Noel Gallagher, Paul McCartney & more in Hipgnosis documentary Squaring The Circle trailer

Noel Gallagher, Paul McCartney, Robert Plant and more feature in new Squaring The Circle documentary. Picture: YouTube/Dogwoof

The former Oasis rocker and legendary Beatle are among the artists featured in the Anton Corbijn-directed doc, which tells the story of the legendary Hipgnosis design studio.

Legendary music icons have contributed to forthcoming documentary Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis).

The first feature length documentary to come from famed photographer and music video director Anton Corbijn, the film tells the story of the legendary music art design studio and its creators Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell - the creative geniuses behind some of the most recognisable album covers of all time.

Featuring never before seen archive footage alongside brand new interviews with the likes of Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page, Squaring The Circle will have its UK premiere at the Sundance Film Festival London on 7th July 2023.

Watch the official UK trailer below, which opens up with the soundbite from Noel Gallagher: "What I love about vinyl is the artwork. It's the poor man's art collection."

Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) - Official UK Trailer

“My life has been dominated by Sound and Vision as it were,” said director Anton Corbijn. “At 17, I started taking photos of musicians who created the soundtrack of my youth, first for magazines and later for record covers, and then trying out moving images as a director for music videos from the early 80’s onwards. It was a long road, but I eventually made feature films: my first one, Control, dealt with music I loved, and now my first documentary deals with record covers and their beauty and power, and the craziness to get there. It has been an honour to tell Hipgnosis’, Storm’s, and Po’s, story in SQUARING THE CIRCLE.”

“My passion for music developed in the age of the vinyl record. Album art by Hipgnosis was a huge presence for me throughout my teens and so it’s been a pleasure to bring their story to the big screen,” said Academy Award-winner Firth. “This film coming out on the 50th anniversaries of the most significant albums of that decade feels fortuitous and cause for celebration. I’m excited for audiences to discover the landmark collaborations between Hipgnosis and some of the greatest bands of all time.”

Some of Hipgnosis' most recognisable covers include Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Paul McCartney and Wings’ Band on the Run and Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy- all three of which celebrate their 50th anniversaries this year.

Squaring The Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) will have its UK premiere at Sundance Film Festival London on 7th July 2023.

