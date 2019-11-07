Noel Gallagher reveals if he prefers Boris Johnson to brother Liam

The former Oasis rocker has discussed his his estranged brother and said the Prime Minister "is more entertaining".

Noel Gallagher was asked to compare his brother Liam to Boris Johnson, and revealed he finds the Prime Minister "more entertaining".

The former Oasis rocker's long-standing feud with his estranged brother and former bandmate is well publicised, and things don't seem to be thawing between them any time soon.

Now, Noel has discussed his relationship with his brother further and compared him to the politician.

Asked who he'd rather have as a brother by the Daily Star, the This Is The Place singer said: "I would say Boris is more entertaining.

"His use of the English language is more superior."

However, Noel did add: "Liam is better looking though.

"I probably would not get on with either of them."

Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher and Boris Johnson. Picture: Press & Press & Claire Doherty/SIPA USA/PA Images

According to the outlet, Noel thinks the "line has been crossed" by his brother and the only way fans would see a reunion with his brother would be at the future weddings of one of their kids.

“Family politics can be exhausting," he mused.

"He insults my wife a lot. It is nothing to do with her at all. And he threatens my kids and it all gets a bit stupid. Liam has got how many kids? Officially? Four I believe. Nobody has got married yet so the ­situation has never arisen."

Noel might not be a fan of his brother or the UK Prime Minister, but Foo Fighters rocker Taylor Hawkins made his thoughts on Noel very clear last week.

When the subject of Liam Gallagher came up, the Learn To Fly rocker told Radio X: "He's my mate. He's my bro. I love him."

Addressing Gordon Smart and Matt Morgan in the studio, the drummer said: "And you guys said you're on the Noel Gallagher side? I'm not. At all. The opposite."

