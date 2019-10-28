Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce exclusive 2020 outdoor London show

28 October 2019, 16:32

The former Oasis rocker and his High Flying Birds have announced a show at Kenwood House on London's Hampstead Heath.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced an exclusive outdoor London show for summer 2020.

The former Oasis rocker will play Kenwood House on London's Hampstead Heath on Sunday 21 June 2020, as part of the Heritage Live series.

Gallagher and his 11-piece band - which includes Gem Archer - will play the stunning English Heritage site, providing a chance for fans to hear the band perform classics from earlier Oasis albums alongside tracks from Noel's solo albums and his 2019 EPs.

Support for the special London date is to be announced.

The ticketmaster pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 30 November from 9am.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 1 November from 9am.

The Heritage Live Concert Series is now in its third year at Kenwood House, and previously hosted artists such as Kris Kristofferson, Madness, Hacienda Classical and more. 

Further dates for Heritage Live at Kenwood House 2020 are to be announced. 

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk and reserved Seating with Hospitality Packages available.

Watch Noel Gallagher

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has revealed whether he's been invited to his brother Liam's upcoming wedding.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer attended the BMI London Awards with his wife Sara MacDonald and daughter Anais, where he was honoured with the President's Award for his prolific songwriting career.

As reported by Sky News, when asked about his estranged brother's upcoming nuptials, he joked: "Yes, of course," before adding: "No, I didn't get an invite."Well, as he didn't invite me to the previous four (three) weddings I'm not going to go to this one, am I?"

Take our Oasis quiz:

Latest Videos

Liam Gallagher And Robbie Williams at Glastonbury Festival 1995

Robbie Williams: I'd still "love" to fight Liam Gallagher

Liam Gallagher

Kelly Jones of Stereophonic in 2019

Kelly Jones reveals Stereophonics' single was inspired by gay daughter's coming out story

Stereophonics

Kasabian's Serge Pizzorno wants to go for a drink with Sam Fender

Kasanbian's Serge Pizzorno wants to go for a beer with Sam Fender

Kasabian

Producer Matt impersonates Arnold Schwarzenegger in front of the star

WATCH: Dom pranks Matt in front of Arnold Schwarzenegger & Linda Hamilton

The Chris Moyles Show

Noel Gallagher Songs

Noel Gallagher Latest

See more Noel Gallagher Latest

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher slams reports he's "erased" from Oasis history after Noel's BMI Award for songwriting

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher reveals if he's been invited to brother Liam's wedding and if he'd go

Noel Gallagher: 'Me and Liam would've got nowhere without each other'

Oasis

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds on their Who Built The Moon? Tour

The story behind Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds band name
Noel Gallagher in August 2019

Noel Gallagher: High Flying Birds are the best band I’ve been in