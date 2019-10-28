Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce exclusive 2020 outdoor London show

The former Oasis rocker and his High Flying Birds have announced a show at Kenwood House on London's Hampstead Heath.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced an exclusive outdoor London show for summer 2020.

The former Oasis rocker will play Kenwood House on London's Hampstead Heath on Sunday 21 June 2020, as part of the Heritage Live series.

Gallagher and his 11-piece band - which includes Gem Archer - will play the stunning English Heritage site, providing a chance for fans to hear the band perform classics from earlier Oasis albums alongside tracks from Noel's solo albums and his 2019 EPs.

Support for the special London date is to be announced.

The ticketmaster pre-sale takes place on Wednesday 30 November from 9am.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 1 November from 9am.

The Heritage Live Concert Series is now in its third year at Kenwood House, and previously hosted artists such as Kris Kristofferson, Madness, Hacienda Classical and more.

Further dates for Heritage Live at Kenwood House 2020 are to be announced.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk and reserved Seating with Hospitality Packages available.

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher has revealed whether he's been invited to his brother Liam's upcoming wedding.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer attended the BMI London Awards with his wife Sara MacDonald and daughter Anais, where he was honoured with the President's Award for his prolific songwriting career.

As reported by Sky News, when asked about his estranged brother's upcoming nuptials, he joked: "Yes, of course," before adding: "No, I didn't get an invite."Well, as he didn't invite me to the previous four (three) weddings I'm not going to go to this one, am I?"

