Noel Gallagher claims he's returning to the studio in the New Year

Noel Gallagher in 2023. Picture: Press

The former Oasis frontman is already planning the follow-up to Council Skies...

Noel Gallagher is set to return to the studio to make his next solo album - and claims he's already got "two albums-worth" of new material.

The former Oasis frontman narrowly missed the Number One spot with his fourth High Flying Birds record Council Skies in June, with the track We're Gonna Get There In The End making Radio X's Record Of The Week.

However, he says he’s going to start recording new material in the New Year after banking enough tunes to fill two albums.

He's been quoted in The Sun as saying: “I’ve had to stop writing because I need to get these songs recorded and get them out there so I can write some more.

“In the pandemic there was nothing to do all day so I just wrote songs. There’s another two albums-worth of material there.

“I think I’m going to be back in the studio in January, so we’ll see where it goes from there.”

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - We're Gonna Get There In The End (Official Video)

Noel also said he was still learning about the impact of his anthems on audiences, adding: “I wouldn’t still be doing it after 30 years if I didn’t love it.

“You tend to find out more about the songs when you play them live than when you're just listening to them at home. It’s a special thing.

“The live experience, although the songs are the same – it’s a little bit different."

Noel Gallagher: Soundcheck To Stage

Noel recently said he wants to follow in Adele’s footsteps with a Las Vegas residency.

The musician, who visited Vegas in October to see his friends U2 perform their Achtung Baby album in full at the new venue Sphere, added he loved the idea of not having to move in between gigs like Elvis during his famed runs in Vegas.

He told comedian Matt Morgan on his podcast: “Would I do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Vegas? Possibly in later life.

“You don’t have to go anywhere. You live in the hotel that you play at.

“Elvis Presley used to get a lift from his room to the stage – I wouldn’t mind doing that.”

Adele is thought to have been paid a record $1.2 million per night for her Vegas shows.