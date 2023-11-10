The 25 best albums of 2023... so far

Here are Radio X's picks of the finest albums of the past 12 months... from the return of Blur and The Rolling Stones to great new music by Royal Blood and Paramore.

Paramore - This Is Why: release date 10th February 2023 The American rock band fronted by Hayley Williams take a sonic detour into the realms of late 70s post-punk offering a nervy album that's entirely suited to its times. Tracks include This Is Why, The News and Running Out Of Time. Paramore - This Is Why cover art. Picture: Press

Inhaler - Cuts & Bruises: release date 17th February 2023 Proving that their debut It Won't Always Be Like This wasn't a fluke, the second album from the young Dublin band is solid, emotive indie rock. Tracks include Love Will Get You There and These Are The Days. Inhaler - Cuts & Bruises cover art. Picture: Press

Gorillaz - Cracker Island: release date 24th February 2023 Not content to rely on past glories by playing Wembley Stadium with Blur in 2023, Damon Albarn got his old band back in the studio and continued his aural adventure with Gorillaz. The line-up is suitably stellar, with Beck, Thundercat, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala and even Stevie Nicks all present. Tracks include Cracker Island, New Gold and Silent Running. Gorillaz - Cracker Island cover art. Picture: Press

The Lathums - From Nothing To A Little Bit More: release date 3rd March 2023 The fragile but hopeful worldview of the Wigan band attracts more followers with every year; this is an accomplished follow-up to 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be, with more passion and a touch more drama. Tracks include Say My Name and Struggle. The Lathums - From Nothing To A Little Bit More cover art. Picture: Press

Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust: release date 24th March 2023 The eighth studio album from the pop-punk stalwarts is pleasingly back to FOB basics. Tracks include Heartbreak Feels So Good and Hold Me Like A Grudge. Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust cover art. Picture: Press

DMA's - How Many Dreams? release date 31st March 2023 The fourth album of appealing tunes from the Sydney-based trio has a wider palette without losing their unique identity. Tracks include Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend and Fading Like A Picture. DMA's - How Many Dreams? cover art. Picture: Press

Blur - The Ballad Of Darren: release date 21st July 2023 Eight years after their last outing together, The Magic Whip, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree have reconvened to play some enormous shows around Europe and - bonus! - recorded a whole album's worth of new material. It's part classic Blur, part a step in a new direction, with a twist on the old sound and more mature concerns. Tracks include The Narcissist, St Charles Square and Barbaric. Blur - The Ballad Of Darren cover art. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are: release date 2nd June 2023 Like the first Foo Fighters album, this is an album that sees Dave Grohl working through his pain to find the positivity in tragedy. The unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022 casts a long shadow over this album - as does the death of Grohl's mother Virginia - but the light still shines through. Tracks include Rescued, Under You and Show Me How. Foo Fighters - But Here We Are cover art. Picture: Press

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies: release date 2nd June 2023 The title and cover art may hark back to Noel's Burnage roots, but his head is still in the clouds; with a guest appearance from Johnny Marr and even a remix from Robert Smith of The Cure, this is Gallagher Snr at his most expansive. Tracks include Pretty Boy, Council Skies and Open The Door, See What You Find. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies cover art. Picture: Press

Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman...: release date 16th June 2023 Josh Homme's recent troubles in his personal life may have delayed the new QOTSA record, but the experience has found its way into the music, offering the rawest set of songs since the days of Rated R. Tracks include Paper Machete and Emotion Sickness. Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman...: cover art. Picture: Press

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City: release date 30th June 2023 The shimmering dance beats of Welcome To The DCC gave a hint as to where the Southend rockers' heads were at; this precision-tooled follow-up to 2020's Moral Panic shows the band are more essential than ever in 2023. Tracks include Welcome To The DCC and Overcome. Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City cover art. Picture: Press

Miles Kane - One Man Band: release date 4th August 2023 The former Rascal and part time Last Shadow Puppet returns to his rock roots in style. Tracks include Troubled Son and The Wonder. Miles Kane - One Man Band cover art. Picture: Press

Hozier - Unreal Unearth: release date 18th August 2023 A busy year for Andrew Hozier-Byrne: the Eat Your Young EP caught some attention in March, while this accompanying album reminded everyone what a great artist he is. Tracks include Eat Your Young and De Selby (Part 2). Hozier - Unreal Unearth cover art. Picture: Press

Royal Blood - Back To The Water Below: release date 1st September 2023 The fourth studio album from Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher sees the duo take controls of production and create a deeper, dynamic set of songs. Tracks include Mountains At Midnight and Shiner In The Dark. Royal Blood - Back To The Water Below cover art. Picture: Press

Blink-182 - One More Time: release date 20th October 2023 A year on from the announcement that founder member Tom DeLonge was back in the fold, Blink are back with a collection of songs that are partly autobiographical and party good old pop-punk bangers. Tracks include One More Time and Edging. Blink-182 - One More Time cover art. Picture: Press