The 25 best albums of 2023... so far

10 November 2023, 18:17

Some of the best albums of 2023 from Blur, The Lathums, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Paramore and Royal Blood.
Some of the best albums of 2023 from Blur, The Lathums, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Paramore and Royal Blood. Picture: Press

Here are Radio X's picks of the finest albums of the past 12 months... from the return of Blur and The Rolling Stones to great new music by Royal Blood and Paramore.

  1. Paramore - This Is Why: release date 10th February 2023

    The American rock band fronted by Hayley Williams take a sonic detour into the realms of late 70s post-punk offering a nervy album that's entirely suited to its times. Tracks include This Is Why, The News and Running Out Of Time.

    Paramore - This Is Why cover art
    Paramore - This Is Why cover art. Picture: Press

  2. Inhaler - Cuts & Bruises: release date 17th February 2023

    Proving that their debut It Won't Always Be Like This wasn't a fluke, the second album from the young Dublin band is solid, emotive indie rock. Tracks include Love Will Get You There and These Are The Days.

    Inhaler - Cuts & Bruises cover art
    Inhaler - Cuts & Bruises cover art. Picture: Press

  3. Gorillaz - Cracker Island: release date 24th February 2023

    Not content to rely on past glories by playing Wembley Stadium with Blur in 2023, Damon Albarn got his old band back in the studio and continued his aural adventure with Gorillaz. The line-up is suitably stellar, with Beck, Thundercat, Bad Bunny, Tame Impala and even Stevie Nicks all present. Tracks include Cracker Island, New Gold and Silent Running.

    Gorillaz - Cracker Island cover art
    Gorillaz - Cracker Island cover art. Picture: Press

  4. The Lathums - From Nothing To A Little Bit More: release date 3rd March 2023

    The fragile but hopeful worldview of the Wigan band attracts more followers with every year; this is an accomplished follow-up to 2021's How Beautiful Life Can Be, with more passion and a touch more drama. Tracks include Say My Name and Struggle.

    The Lathums - From Nothing To A Little Bit More cover art
    The Lathums - From Nothing To A Little Bit More cover art. Picture: Press

  5. Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust: release date 24th March 2023

    The eighth studio album from the pop-punk stalwarts is pleasingly back to FOB basics. Tracks include Heartbreak Feels So Good and Hold Me Like A Grudge.

    Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust cover art
    Fall Out Boy - So Much (for) Stardust cover art. Picture: Press

  6. DMA's - How Many Dreams? release date 31st March 2023

    The fourth album of appealing tunes from the Sydney-based trio has a wider palette without losing their unique identity. Tracks include Everybody's Saying Thursday's The Weekend and Fading Like A Picture.

    DMA's - How Many Dreams? cover art
    DMA's - How Many Dreams? cover art. Picture: Press

  7. Blur - The Ballad Of Darren: release date 21st July 2023

    Eight years after their last outing together, The Magic Whip, Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree have reconvened to play some enormous shows around Europe and - bonus! - recorded a whole album's worth of new material. It's part classic Blur, part a step in a new direction, with a twist on the old sound and more mature concerns. Tracks include The Narcissist, St Charles Square and Barbaric.

    Blur - The Ballad Of Darren cover art
    Blur - The Ballad Of Darren cover art. Picture: Press

  8. Foo Fighters - But Here We Are: release date 2nd June 2023

    Like the first Foo Fighters album, this is an album that sees Dave Grohl working through his pain to find the positivity in tragedy. The unexpected death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022 casts a long shadow over this album - as does the death of Grohl's mother Virginia - but the light still shines through. Tracks include Rescued, Under You and Show Me How.

    Foo Fighters - But Here We Are cover art
    Foo Fighters - But Here We Are cover art. Picture: Press

  9. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies: release date 2nd June 2023

    The title and cover art may hark back to Noel's Burnage roots, but his head is still in the clouds; with a guest appearance from Johnny Marr and even a remix from Robert Smith of The Cure, this is Gallagher Snr at his most expansive. Tracks include Pretty Boy, Council Skies and Open The Door, See What You Find.

    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies cover art
    Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Council Skies cover art. Picture: Press

  10. Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman...: release date 16th June 2023

    Josh Homme's recent troubles in his personal life may have delayed the new QOTSA record, but the experience has found its way into the music, offering the rawest set of songs since the days of Rated R. Tracks include Paper Machete and Emotion Sickness.

    Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman...: cover art
    Queens Of The Stone Age - In Times New Roman...: cover art. Picture: Press

  11. Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City: release date 30th June 2023

    The shimmering dance beats of Welcome To The DCC gave a hint as to where the Southend rockers' heads were at; this precision-tooled follow-up to 2020's Moral Panic shows the band are more essential than ever in 2023. Tracks include Welcome To The DCC and Overcome.

    Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City cover art
    Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City cover art. Picture: Press

  12. Miles Kane - One Man Band: release date 4th August 2023

    The former Rascal and part time Last Shadow Puppet returns to his rock roots in style. Tracks include Troubled Son and The Wonder.

    Miles Kane - One Man Band cover art
    Miles Kane - One Man Band cover art. Picture: Press

  13. Hozier - Unreal Unearth: release date 18th August 2023

    A busy year for Andrew Hozier-Byrne: the Eat Your Young EP caught some attention in March, while this accompanying album reminded everyone what a great artist he is. Tracks include Eat Your Young and De Selby (Part 2).

    Hozier - Unreal Unearth cover art
    Hozier - Unreal Unearth cover art. Picture: Press

  14. Royal Blood - Back To The Water Below: release date 1st September 2023

    The fourth studio album from Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher sees the duo take controls of production and create a deeper, dynamic set of songs. Tracks include Mountains At Midnight and Shiner In The Dark.

    Royal Blood - Back To The Water Below cover art
    Royal Blood - Back To The Water Below cover art. Picture: Press

  15. Blink-182 - One More Time: release date 20th October 2023

    A year on from the announcement that founder member Tom DeLonge was back in the fold, Blink are back with a collection of songs that are partly autobiographical and party good old pop-punk bangers. Tracks include One More Time and Edging.

    Blink-182 - One More Time cover art
    Blink-182 - One More Time cover art. Picture: Press

  16. The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds: release date 20th October 2023

    In January of this year, would you have put money on our end of year lists featuring both The Beatles AND The Stones? Nope. But it happened. While the Fab Four's Now And Then was a work of archaeology, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood's 24th (!) album is fresh material, with only a small nod to the past in the shape of a return appearance by Bill Wyman, the final recordings by the late Charlie Watts and a cover of Rolling Stone Blues by Muddy Waters. Tracks include Angry, Sweet Sounds Of Heaven and Bite My Head Off.

    The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds cover art
    The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds cover art. Picture: Press

