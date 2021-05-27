Noel Gallagher: Oasis best of album was scrapped due to disagreement with Liam

The former Oasis rocker said an album celebrating their best songs of the 00s never materialised because they "couldn't agree on something".

Noel Gallagher has revealed the details of a scrapped Oasis greatest hits album.

The former guitarist and chief songwriter of the Manchester band has said that there were plans to celebrate some of their best works of the 2000s, which were thwarted because he couldn't come to an agreement with his brother Liam.

As reported by NME, Noel claimed that the recently released Don't Stop demo was supposed to appear on the record, alongside hits from Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants (2000), Heathen Chemistry (2002), Don't Believe The Truth (2005) and Dig Out Your Soul (2008).

Speaking to Record Collector Magazine, he revealed: "You know that ‘Don’t Stop’ demo we put up? We had planned to do an Oasis best of the 2000s because it’s a period of Oasis that the masses are not interested in but for the actual fans there’s some great tunes.

"With ‘Don’t Stop’ it was like, ‘Well people are f***ing floundering, put that out, the fans will love it’. Well, we did this best of and the bonus disc was gonna be all these unreleased songs.

"But, ha, unfortunately we couldn’t agree on something and it got dropped by the wayside."

Despite the estranged brothers not being able to come to an agreement when it came to the greatest hits, Liam did have something to say when Don't Stop was eventually released.

Taking to Twitter, the Some Might Say singer wrote: "Well there’s something missing in this god almighty stew and it’s your brother your brother don’t forget your brother La as you were LG x".

He added: "Oi tofu boy if your gonna release old demos make sure im singing on it and boneheads playing guitar on it if not it’s not worth a wank as you were LG x".

Despite the back and forth between the two brothers, Noel created quite a stir when he joked that he would indeed reunite Oasis for £100 million, despite denying that the offer had ever been made.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show he said: "Why do you say 'It's not necessarily untrue?' Because it is untrue. There isn't £100m in the music business between all of us".

The 53-year-old rocker added: "If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I'll say it now, I'll do it. I'll do it for £100 million.

"Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing."

Watch his interview here:

Not keen to let his older brother have the last word, Liam commented on Oasis Mania's coverage of the story and countered "I'd do it for FREE".

