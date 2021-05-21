Noel Gallagher on Oasis reunion: "I’ll do it for £100 million"

The former Oasis guitarist and songwriter has said he would reunite for the costly sum, which he believes would be impossible to raise.

Noel Gallagher has said that he would reform Oasis for £100 million, but doubts there is enough money in the world to pay them.

The 53-year-old rocker has insisted his brother and former bandmate Liam's claim that he turned down the sum to reunite the band was untrue and though he doubted anyone would offer the "ludicrous" amount to see the band on stage again, he'd take it if it was on the table.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show he said: "Why do you say 'It's not necessarily untrue?' Because it is untrue. There isn't £100m in the music business between all of us".

He added: "If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I'll say it now, I'll do it. I'll do it for £100 million.

"Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing."

Despite Noel joking about the chances of getting the band back together, the Don't Look Back In Anger singer believes it wouldn't be the same if they did.

"It was all wrapped up in youth and camaraderie and all that," he said. "Once that has gone you cannot put that genie back in the bottle. It would just be for showbiz and for a mere paltry £100 million..."

Asked if he misses being on stage with Liam, he said: "Not particularly no. It's a different band. It's a different thing."

However, the Manchester rocker admitted that looking back on Oasis' legendary 1996 Knebworth gigs was "emotional".

"'It's actually quite emotional watching it. That amount of people, pre-internet with no phones, nothing, the fans in the moment with the band.

"I can see what all the fuss was about now. You're so close to it [at the time]. I [couldn't] perceive it like other people. But yesterday listening to it - Liam was at his absolute peak and the band was.

"I was like watching it thinking we were amazing, we really were. It's something I don't think of on a day-to-day basis. When I was watching it yesterday I was like, it really is amazing."

Noel Gallagher's interview airs on The Jonathan Ross Show' on ITV on Saturday (22 May) from 9pm.

