Listen to Noel Gallagher's discovered Oasis demo Don't Stop...

Noel Gallagher revealed he'd found a lost demo from the Manchester band, and he's released it as promised. Listen to it here.

Noel Gallagher told fans that he was set to release Oasis material he thought was previously lost in the form of their Don't Stop Demo.

The former guitarist and songsmith of the Manchester band took to social media on Wednesday (29 April) to announce that he'd discovered an old CD containing the song Don't Stop... on an old demo which he thought was "lost forever".

Now sticking to his word, the audio was released online, which you can listen to above.

Oasis in 2006: Gem Archer, Noel Gallagher, Andy Bell and Liam Gallagher. Picture: MIKE CLARKE/AFP via Getty Images

Gallagher revealed in his statement: "Hey there dudes and dollies.

"Like the rest of the world I've had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I'd FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd's I've got lying in boxes at home.

"As fate would have it I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever."

See his full post here:

The This Is The Place rocker added: "I know some of you love this tune so we thought we'd put it 'out there' for you to enjoy/argue over.

"It'll be up on the internet from midnight.

The song is called: 'Don't Stop...'

"Hope everyone is staying safe and trying to ride out the lockdown with the minimum of fuss.

"You're welcome by the way."

Meanwhile, rooting through old CDs and demos isn't the only thing Noel's been up to from lockdown.

Speaking to Matt Morgan on his Funny How? podcast, he revealed he'd used stickers to create a decoupage effect and give his son's bedroom doors a "pop art" facelift.

"The whole project took me a couple of days, and they were great days," he recalled. “I haven’t done anything like that since I was at school.”

What started out as a little fun activity for the rocker and his sons became an obsession, as he admits he soon banished them to complete the task on his own and achieve a better finish, even sealing it with a clear varnish,

Sharing the image with Matt, he joked: "When I die, they’ll be worth literally hundreds of pounds",

He added: “Listen, if we ever leave this house, those bedroom doors are coming."

