Noel Gallagher says Robbie Williams' Angels is "Oasis by numbers"

Noel Gallagher has said Robbie Williams' Angels is "Oasis by numbers". Picture: 1. Mitch Ikeda/Press 2. by Felipe Trueba - Pool/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has given the 1997 hit single a backhanded compliment by admitting he'd wished that he'd written it.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher has branded Robbie Williams' Angels "Oasis by numbers".

The Gallagher brothers had a long-running feud with the former Take That star in the mid-90s, which reached a point where Robbie challenged Liam to a boxing match in 2000.

However, Noel - who famously called him "the fat dancer from Take That" has given Robbie Williams a backhanded compliment by declaring how he wished he'd penned his most famous hit.

As reported by Bang Showbiz, speaking on The Matt Morgan Podcast, the 54-year-old rocker said: “I’ve heard it. And thought, ‘I wish I’d written that.'

"Angels is Oasis by numbers. Add a f****** electric guitar on it and it would be.”

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's 'smashed' guitar from Oasis split set for auction

It's not the first time Noel has seemed to throw a back-handed compliment at one of his biggest rivals.

Last year, Noel shared his bemusement that his estranged brother Liam doesn't play Oasis ballad, Songbird, as he thinks it's "perfect" it's the best thing he's ever done.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer mused: "The ironic thing about that song is that he doesn't even f****** play it now, work that one out".

"He's only got one tune and that's it, and he's not playing the f****** tune."

Noel might have a few positive things to say about Robbie and Liam's music, but he's shown no signs of changing his mind when it comes to stars who were spawned from reality TV.

The Manchester rocker appeared on the Through The Decades Podcast, where he said: "The X Factor is a TV show, it's got nothing to do with music, it's got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, that's got nothing to do with music".

The Black Star Dancing singer added: "You're not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song.

"With any joy, he'll be surrounded by a lot of girls.

"I can assure you he's not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something."

READ MORE: Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?