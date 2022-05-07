Noel Gallagher: New album includes "one of the best songs i've ever written"

Noel Gallagher has teased the details his new album. Picture: Press/Mitch Ikeda

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker revealed his forthcoming album has a lot of "stings and choirs" and one song in particular "gives people goosebumps".

Noel Gallagher says there's a song on his new album which is one of his best.

The former Oasis rocker is preparing to release his fourth solo record and the follow-up to 2017's Who Built The Moon? and he's teased a few details on what to expect.

As reported by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Gallagher revealed: "There is a track on the album called Dead To The World, which is one of the best songs I have ever written.

"It gives people goosebumps. It's quite orchestral and a bit like Midnight Cowboy."

Talking about the rest of the record, the Ballad of The Mighty I singer admitted there is a "vibe" running through the entire collection, and it was a "conscious decision" to go more orchestral.

"The whole album has got a vibe," he explained. "There's 10 songs and six of them have got strings.

"It was a conscious decision after Who Built The Moon?, which was quite electronic and psychedelic and beats and all that kind of things.

"When I was writing these songs, I just heard strings and choirs."

Noel may have think he's written one of the best songs of his career, but there's a few tracks out there he wishes he had penned.

While suggesting Robbie Williams' Angels hit is just like an Oasis classic without an electric guitar, he admitted: “I’ve heard it and thought, ‘I wish I’d written that.'"

He added: "Angels is Oasis by numbers. Add a f****** electric guitar on it and it would be.”

It's not the first time the Manchester rocker has seemed to throw a back-handed compliment at one of his biggest rivals.

Noel has previously shared his bemusement that his estranged brother Liam doesn't play Oasis ballad, Songbird, as he thinks it's "perfect" and he best thing his brother has ever done.

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer mused: "The ironic thing about that song is that he doesn't even f****** play it now, work that one out".

"He's only got one tune and that's it, and he's not playing the f****** tune."

