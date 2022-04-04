Noel Gallagher blasts Harry Styles and artists who found fame on The X Factor

Noel Gallagher has blasted Harry Styles' music. Picture: 1.Mitch Ikeda/Press 2. Anthony Pham via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker has criticised TV talent shows like The X Factor and taken aim at Harry Styles in particular.

Noel Gallagher has slammed Harry Styles and pop stars who come from The X Factor.

The former Oasis rocker has opined that stars like Styles, who found fame on the TV talent show aren't the same as "real" musicians and have "nothing to do with music".

According to the Daily Star's WIRED column, the Manchester rocker said: "The X Factor is a TV show, it's got nothing to do with music, it's got nothing to do with music whatsoever, and anything that has come from that, hat's got nothing to do with music".

The Black Star Dancing singer added: "You're not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song.

"With any joy, he'll be surrounded by a lot of girls.

"I can assure you he's not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something."

Taking particular aim at his debut single, Sign Of The Times, he said that a "cat could write that in 10 minutes".

"People of my age have let themselves go, they're fat, balding idiots with fading tattoos.

"They sit in their garage and write s**** like 'Sign Of The Times' for Harry Styles. Which, quite frankly, my cat could have written in about 10 minutes!"

The Britpop legend added: "My wife was falling over herself, 'Have you heard Harry Styles' new song? It's like Prince', I was like, 'Without even hearing it, I can assure you it's not like Prince."

Styles, who's set to release his Harry's House album, on 20th May 2022 is continuing to prove his critics wrong.

Since appearing on X Factor in 2010 and becoming one of the biggest bands of all time, Styles went on to release his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, it's 2019 follow-up Fine Line and is now preparing to release Harry's House next month just after his headline Coachella set.

On top of that, he's also forging a respectable acting career, featuring in 2017's Dunkirk, 2021's Eternals and the forthcoming film, Don't Worry Darling.

While Gallagher doesn't imagine Styles writing middle eights, the former One Directioner has said it's the "proudest" he's ever been of his work so far.

Speaking on Sirius XM‘s The Morning Mash Up, he said: “I feel like it’s the first time I’m making music and putting music out from a real place of personal freedom."

“I think it’s inevitable that if you’re gonna make something that you care so much about, you’re gonna feel pressure and a lot of vulnerability when putting it out,” he continued.

“And I feel very lucky that this is the proudest I’ve been of something that I’ve made so far. I feel the most comfortable I’ve been with myself and happiest with what I’m making.”

