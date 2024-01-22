Noel Gallagher talks making an acoustic album: "I’m doing it for fans really"

Noel Gallagher is set to release an acoustic album for his fans. Picture: Matt Crocket/Press
The former Oasis rocker has revealed after many attempts, he's made an acoustic album for the fans.

Noel Gallagher is preparing to release a fully acoustic album this year.

The 56-year-old former Oasis rocker has revealed that he's embarked on the project primary for his fans, who want a full album of him playing in a stripped-back style.

"I’m back in the studio – not rock, the acoustic stuff. I’m doing it for fans really," he said on Matt Morgan's podcast.

“I’ve had to take all the electronic equipment out of the studio… because I’ve tried to make an acoustic album three times, and every time (I’ve failed)… so it’s just acoustic instruments in the studio.”

However, Noel Gallagher added that he gets “bored of listening to acoustic songs” so has decided to add other “acoustic instruments” to his upcoming album.

He said: “I’ve come up with working just with acoustic instruments, so instead of a bass it’ll be a double bass.

“That way I can say, ‘I’ve made an acoustic album, but it’s used all acoustic instruments.’

“So it’ll not all be me strumming a guitar with the same four chords and singing about the weather.”

Despite his desire to add depth to his next record, Noel said it is very difficult to mess up acoustic sounds.

“It is the essence of what every song is, he mused. |There’s nothing you can do after that, you can’t (mess) it up.”

Turning to the track list for his forthcoming LP, Noel revealed: “I’ve got a CD with six (acoustic tracks) on it already.

“There’s a song called God Help Us All, which is an old song from (...) 2005, so when I was still in Oasis, but I never recorded it.

"But there is a demo of it when a load of EPs came out. Then there’s one that was bootlegged called Just Let It Come Down Over Me, which is quite country.

“I’ll do that, but the rest of it is all new stuff."

