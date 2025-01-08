Noel Gallagher joins Mantra Of The Cosmos on new single Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous)

Noel Gallagher features on Mantra Of The Cosmos' new track. Picture: Matt Crockett, Andrzej Liguz/Neil Cooper

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis rocker features on a new track from the supergroup, made up of Shaun Ryder, Zak Starkey, Andy Bell and Bez.

Noel Gallagher has collaborated with Mantra Of The Cosmos on their new single.

The Oasis rocker lends his vocals to the supergroup's forthcoming song, Domino Bones (Gets Dangerous), which they will release exclusively at the legendary Liverpool musical landmark the Cavern Club this month.

The song is available to purchase on the venue's official website on either red or blue vinyl.

Speaking of the band - comprised of Shaun Ryder (Happy Mondays, Black Grape), Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis) and Andy Bell (Oasis, Ride) and Bez (Happy Mondays, Black Grape)- Gallagher said: "Mantra Of The Cosmos is like Dylan, Dali and Ginsberg on a rocket ship to the moon to have it with the Clangers.”

Speaking of their six-minute psychedelic offering, drummer Starkey said: "It’s not every day that the greatest songwriter of my generation – not to mention Shaun, the greatest beat poet of our times – sends a tune to me, and I was in a daze for a bit cos it’s not something you want to f*** up! It came together great – everyone digs it!"

The all-star band will debut the record at two special gigs next week at Liverpool's Cavern Club, though it's not clear whether Noel will join them.

The shows, which will take place at 3pm and 8pm on Sunday 19th January, will also feature DJ sets from Bez & Andy Bell.

Tickets for the date are £30 and are available to buy here.

Unbelievably, the show will mark an important first for Starkey - the son of Beatles' drummer Ringo Starr - since he has never visited the iconic Liverpool venue, which is so closely linked to his father and the Fab Four.

"Can’t believe I’ve never even been there," the sticksman said. "There’s a great deal of family heritage at the Cavern aside from the Beatles my parents courted there… who knows I may have even been conceived there!"

