Noel Gallagher to film the making of his next solo album

Noel Gallagher is set to record the making of his next solo album. Picture: Press/Matt Crockett

By Radio X

The former Oasis guitarist revealed his plans to detail the recording of his next solo album at the iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher is set to film the making of his next High Flying Birds record.

The former Oasis rocker will have cameras with him at Abbey Road Studios to capture the "magic moments" of him and his band recording the follow-up to 2017's Who Built the Moon?

Unlike Peter Jackson's recent Disney docu-series, The Beatles: Get Back, the Wonderwall songwriter insisted there won't be any recordings of him putting pen to paper because no one wants to see him "noodling away on the same five chords".

"Me writing, once you’ve seen it for an hour, then you’ve seen it," he said speaking to Matt Morgan. "They’re The Beatles and Paul McCartney is writing Get Back and I’m writing a record which, frankly, with the best will of the world, not a lot of people are going to give a s*** about."

He added: "Me noodling away on the same five chords I’ve been using all my life going, ‘Sunshine, through the rain, can’t buy fame . . . ’, it’s not got the same gravitas.

"Once the recording is in full swing there can be magic moments."

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher on the last time he saw George Michael

Gallagher previously revealed that he's been approached not just about an Oasis musical, but a musical on his own life and solo career.

"The idea of a musical has been floated to me on more than one occasion," he told Matt Morgan.“An Oasis musical and one about me. Somebody had an idea of like a Noel Gallagher one called Everybody Is On The Run and then there was an idea for an Oasis one.”

He added: "The musical! People have been on to me about that for the last 10 years. And funnily enough 'Live Forever' is always the title.

"I spoke to an English guy who works on Broadway who knows about these things and he was like saying, 'Your journey from rags to riches'. And I was like, 'Do you have to make it so Dickensian? I never wore any rags'. People do love that sh*t, I know. It's inevitable it will happen one day. I will go and see it once."

READ MORE: What is the Oasis anthem Wonderwall written about?