Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs features in festive lingerie shoot

Anais Gallagher with dad Noel Gallahger with her lingerie photo inset. Picture: 1. Instagram/gallagher_anais 2. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BMI London Awards

The daughter of the former Oasis rocker has appeared in the latest Autumn Winter campaign for underwear brand Bluebella.

Anaïs Gallagher has taken part in a new festive shoot as part of her lingerie campaign.

The daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews announced she had shot the Autumn/Winter 2020 campaign for Bluebella some months ago and has been sharing photos of herself ever since.

Taking to Instagram, the first child of the former Oasis rocker shared snaps of herself in the racy underwear, writing: "Howdy! here’s me once again.. in my pants!"

The model has been sharing snaps from her work with the brand for a while, but her captions always show she doesn't take herself too seriously.

Posting a snap which sees her leaning seductively on a table in a red one-piece, she wrote: "This is a photo of me staring into the abyss, aka the reading list for my dissertation. But hey! I just shot the new @bluebella AW20 campaign."

It's not the only time Anaïs has hit the headlines of late, after she reacted to her father's comments on wearing face masks in shops amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by metro.co.uk, asked what she thought of her dad's opinion, she responded: "I get where he’s coming from but I’m less full-on than him. I’m generally less revolutionary than my dad. I’ve never not worn a mask.

"I think my generation is quite lenient and that’s not necessarily a good thing. We do what we’re told a bit too much, we come from the era of fake news and Facebook telling us what the news is."

The 20-year-old added: "We are also hugely afraid of being cancelled. It’s very dangerous to stand up and be your own person in my generation. If you are going against the grain, you can be totally cut out."

The Ballad of The Mighty I singer set tongues wagging when he appeared to dismiss the government measure, telling pal Matt Morgan: "There's too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now. I've been in shops today.

"[They said], You have to wear a mask. Says who?"

He went on: "I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it's on me. If every other c**t's gonna wear a mask, I'm not gonna catch it off them. And if I've got it, they're not gonna catch it off me. I just think it's a piss take."

