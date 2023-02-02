Noel Gallagher and Madness to headline Splendour Festival 2023

Noel Gallagher and Madness for Splendour Festival 2023. Picture: 1. Matt Crockett/Press 2. Robin Burns/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The former Oasis rocker tops the bill alongside the House Of Fun legends at the Nottingham Festival. Find out who's joining them on the line-up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will headline Splendour Festival 2023.

The former Oasis rocker will be joined by Madness at the top of the bill for the festival, which takes place in Nottingham's Wollaton Park, Sunday 23rd July.

The House Of Fun legends will play a headline set on Saturday 22nd of July and the Manchester rocker will close the festival on Sunday 23rd July 2023.

FESTIVAL ANNOUNCEMENT 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will headline Nottingham's @splendourfest, Wollaton Park, Sunday 23rd July! Tickets on sale this Friday, 3rd February, 10am.

👉 https://t.co/S3tF643kmw#SplendourFest pic.twitter.com/CPuesDUMSS — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 1, 2023

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' UK Headline Dates for 2023

Joining them on the bill are the likes of The Kooks, Rudimental, Sugababes, Confidence Man and Sam Ryder with many more acts to be announced.

Tickets are on sale this Friday 3rd February at 10am.

The festival date adds to Noel Gallagher's previously announced dates, which will see him play a huge homecoming gig at Manchester's Wythenshawe Park.

See Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' 2023 live dates

21st July PennFest, Buckinghamshire

23rd July: Splendour Festival 2023, Nottingham

28th July South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London

5th August Heritage Live, Audley End, Saffron Waldon, Essex

19th August Orchard Live, Caldicot Castle, Monmouthshire

20th August Hardwick Festival, Sedgefield, County Durham

26th August Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

27th August Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland - Tickets on sale from Friday 27th January at 9am.

Tickets for all shows are available from www.noelgallagher.com now.

READ MORE: Noel Gallagher wonders if selling the Oasis back-catalogue would "demotivate" him