Anaïs Gallagher dons crown and celebrates 21st birthday with throwback snaps

Anaïs Gallagher celebrates 21st Birthday with throwback snaps. Picture: 1. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Agent Provocateur 2. Instagram/Anais Gallagher

The daughter of former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher has marked the milestone by wearing a crown gifted by her Blossoms pals.

Anaïs Gallagher has celebrated a milestone birthday while in lockdown.

The daughter of former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews turned 21 years old on Wednesday (27 January) and marked the occasion by sharing a throwback snap of herself as well as adding well wishes from her friends.

The model also shared a snap of herself wearing a tiara, which she revealed was sent to her from Blossoms.

She captioned the image: "You best believe I am wearing a crown the whole of today".

Anais Gallagher dons crown on 21st Birthday. Picture: Instagram/Anais Gallagher

It's not the first spot of dressing up that Anaïs has been doing lately, choosing to pay homage to Netflix drama Bridgerton.

Sharing a photo of herself in a period-inspired green corset last week, she revealed that she'd just binge-watched the series, which has taken the nation by storm.

She captioned her snap: "My choice of top should tell you that I just spent 1 whole day watching bridgerton."

The series, which has been referred to as Pride and Prejudice meets Gossip Girl, has become one of the most talked about dramas of 2021.

Bridgerton, which comes courtesy of Shonda Rhimes and follows eight siblings as they look for love and happiness in London High Society, is reported to have been streamed by 63 million households in its first 28 days on Netflix.

