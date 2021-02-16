Anaïs Gallagher has an Instagram for her photography

Anaïs Gallagher shows off photography on Instagram.

The daughter of Noel Gallagher's work features the likes of her Oasis rocker father, Sam Fender, Yungblud, Blossoms and Inhaler.

Anaïs Gallagher is a keen photographer and has been showing off her skills on social media.

The daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews has a separate Instagram account for her work, which includes a selection of work from the world of modelling, nature and music.

The 21-year-old's famous subjects include her Oasis rocker dad, who she's captured performing on stage and in candid moments behind the scenes.

Irish rockers and Inhaler also feature liberally on the page, with Anaïs first striking up a friendship with the band when they supported her dad on tour.

Frontman Elijah Hewson is also the son of U2 frontman Bono, who is good friends with Noel.

Anaïs is also good friends with the Blossoms lads, taking numerous photos of them, which include them dressed as The Spice Girls at a special 90s fancy dress party.

Sam Fender and his band also feature in the snaps, seeing them captured outside London's Alexandra Palace.

Anaïs is good friends with YungBlud, so we're sure he didn't mind her taking this image of him eating pizza.

When she's not capturing bands, Noel Gallagher's eldest child is taking inspiration from her past, taking snaps of her model friends.

Anaïs has taken up rural living with her new boyfriend and their family in Dorset, leaving her London life behind, and her photos very much reflect that.

Revealing how she first moved there temporarily during the pandemic, she told Tatler: "I came to see Julius for the weekend, then stayed as everything kicked off. I naïvely thought this was going to blow over in two weeks".

Despite taking up photography, Anaïs still appears in front of the camera, recently taking part in a lingerie campaign for Bluebella.

