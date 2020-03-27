"Pray for him": Anaïs Gallagher shares pics of boyfriend who's "stuck" with her in lockdown

Noel Gallagher and Anais Gallagher attend the 2019 BMI London Awards at The Savoy Hotel on October 21, 2019 in London, England. Picture: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BMI London Awards

The daughter of Noel Gallagher has shared an image of her beau, who she's spending a lot of time with due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Noel Gallagher's daughter has asked fans to "pray" for her boyfriend who she is currently in lockdown with due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first child of the former Oasis guitarist took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of her beau with her 206k followers on Instagram, joking: "This is my boyfriend. He is stuck with me in lockdown. Pray for him."

The model - who Noel shares with ex wife Meg Matthews - previously joked that the social distancing caused by the pandemic has made here realise she's more of a home bird than she thought, writing: "self-isolation sucks when you become very aware of the fact that self-isolation is just the way you live your life".

It seems that Anaïs is similar to her rock star dad, who this week revealed he's finding lockdown "easy" from his new home "in the sticks".

“I don’t see anybody anyway," he told Matt Morgan on his Funny How? podcast. "I go ride my bike round by where I live, but you don’t stop to talk to anyone”. No I don’t really see anybody.”

Asked if he could just easily shut the door and stay in with his family, he responded: "Ah yeah, easy.”

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer also gave his take on the cancellation of Glastonbury Festival, saying: "I thought it’s for the best that it was cancelled.

"It wasn’t unexpected that it was going to get cancelled, and it’s better that it did."

However, quizzed about whether he stands to lose any money from the festival slot, the This Is The Place singer joked: "No, no, no. ‘Cause you don’t get paid anyway!”

