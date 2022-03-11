Nirvana's Something In The Way streams spike after The Batman release

Nirvana's Something In The Way has seen a surge in streams. Picture: 1. Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty 2. Warner Bros.

By Jenny Mensah

The track, which comes from the grunge band's iconic Nevermind album, has experienced a surge after being included in the film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Something In The Way by Nirvana has experienced a surge in streams following the release of The Batman film.

The blockbuster, which sees Robert Pattinson in the guise of the Caped Crusader, came to cinemas last Friday (4th March) and it prominently features the Nevermind track twice in the film.

Now, as Billboard reports, the song has seen a spike in streams, with music lovers heading to their favourite platforms to enjoy the album track.

According to initial reports to MRC Data, in the first four days of The Batman’s release (spanning from Friday 4th March - Monday 7th March), Something In The Way earned 3.1 million on-demand official U.S. streams, which was up from 372,000 on-demand official U.S. streams from the previous four days.

It's no surprise that the film has given the song a boost, since it's used in both the introduction and the ending of the movie, with elements of it used for The Batman's theme.

READ MORE: The Batman - Everything you need to know, plus how we rated Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader

The song wasn't the only influence we get of the grunge band in the film, as Robert Pattinson's character was also inspired by the late Nirvana frontman himself, Kurt Cobain.

Director Matt Reeves has revealed how he decided to take Bruce Wayne in a new direction while listening to the band.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s Something In The Way, that’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before, there’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and become a recluse,” said Reeves.

“So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Speaking of Pattinson's Cobain-like qualities, He added: "He’s also got that Kurt Cobain thing, where he looks like a rock star, but you also feel like he could be a recluse.”

“Bruce has been hiding away,” added Pattinson, reinforcing how this will be a very different interpretation of the billionaire playboy philanthropist than we’ve seen previously.

“He’s not really a socialite at all. He’s building all these little contraptions and things, just with Alfred. And even Alfred thinks he’s gone insane!”

Watch the trailer for the film here:

READ MORE: Frances Bean Cobain confirms romance with Tony Hawk's son Riley