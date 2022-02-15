Frances Bean Cobain confirms romance with Tony Hawk's son Riley

Francis Bean Cobain has become close with Tony Hawk's son Riley Hawk. Picture: 1. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images 2. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Clique Hospitality

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain appears to have struck up a romance with Riley Hawk, who is the son of the skateboarding legend.

Francis Bean Cobain has appeared to confirm her romance with Riley Hawk.

The daughter of the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has taken to Instagram to share recent snaps, which include cosy pictures with the son of the skateboarding hero.

Sharing moments which have given her "a great amount of joy," the artist took to the platform after a lengthy break and explained her year-long absence, writing: "I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health."

The 29-year-old added: "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I’ve ever been, which I’m deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

In her photos included images of Riley holding a dog and even time spent on a boat with him as well as his pro-skater dad.

Frances also shared photos of her artwork, of herself hanging out with a friend, her grandmother and Kurt Cobain's mother Wendy O'Connor, her dogs and a throwback image of herself sleeping next to her father as an infant.

Frances Cobain was previously married to Isaiah Silva from 2014-2017.

Her father's famous MTV Unplugged guitar became the centre of their divorce battle when Silva claimed Cobain gave him the instrument as a gift.

According to TMZ - who claimed to read the judgement documents - Frances allowed Silva to keep the 1959 Martin D 18E on the condition that Silva's new girlfriend vacates the couples LA house, which now belongs to her under the property settlement.

