My Chemical Romance announce four new UK shows for 2022

6 December 2021, 12:11 | Updated: 6 December 2021, 15:39

My Chemical Romance
My Chemical Romance have announced a new UK date for 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Gerard Way and co have announced four new UK shows. Find out when they are playing and how to buy tickets.

My Chemical Romance have announced four new shows for 2022, including a date in Warrington.

The Welcome To The Black Parade rockers are set to play rescheduled dates next year and have now added a new show at Warrington's Victoria Park on Friday 27th May next year.

Tickets go on general sale via gigsandtours.com on Friday 10th December from 10am GMT.

Residents of the postcodes WA1, WA2, WA3, WA4 and WA5 will receive access to a special pre-sale, which goes live at 10am on Thursday on 9th December.

The gigs will follow MCR's sold-out, three night run at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, which marks their first UK shows since 2011.

The band have also announced a fresh date at Eden Sessions as well as new dates in Cardiff and Glasgow.

READ MORE: How My Chemical Romance's Welcome To The Black Parade became an emo anthem

What are My Chemical Romance's 2022 UK dates?

  • 16th May 2022: Eden Sessions - JUST ANNOUNCED
  • 17th May 2022: Eden Sessions
  • 19th May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - SOLD OUT
  • 21nd May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - SOLD OUT
  • 22nd May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - SOLD OUT
  • 27th May 2022: Warrington - Victoria Park - JUST ANNOUNCED
  • 28th May Cardiff, UK, Sophia Gardens - JUST ANNOUNCED
    30th May Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro - JUST ANNOUNCED

When is MCR's Warrington gig on sale?

Tickets for My Chemical Romance's Warrington gig go on general sale via gigsandtours.com on Friday 10th December from 10am GMT.

Residents of the postcodes WA1, WA2, WA3, WA4 and WA5 will receive access to a special pre-sale, which goes live at 10am on Thursday on 9th December.

READ MORE: When did My Chemical Romance split and what was the reason?

