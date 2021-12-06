My Chemical Romance announce four new UK shows for 2022

My Chemical Romance have announced a new UK date for 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Gerard Way and co have announced four new UK shows. Find out when they are playing and how to buy tickets.

My Chemical Romance have announced four new shows for 2022, including a date in Warrington.

The Welcome To The Black Parade rockers are set to play rescheduled dates next year and have now added a new show at Warrington's Victoria Park on Friday 27th May next year.

Tickets go on general sale via gigsandtours.com on Friday 10th December from 10am GMT.

Residents of the postcodes WA1, WA2, WA3, WA4 and WA5 will receive access to a special pre-sale, which goes live at 10am on Thursday on 9th December.

The gigs will follow MCR's sold-out, three night run at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, which marks their first UK shows since 2011.

HUGE NEWS! My Chemical Romance @MCRofficial are coming to Victoria Park, Warrington for a very special headline show on Fri 27th May 2022! 🖤



General sale starts this Friday at 10am. More info at https://t.co/DX2QQbXylW pic.twitter.com/AHd754zFfk — gigsandtours (@gigsandtours) December 6, 2021

The band have also announced a fresh date at Eden Sessions as well as new dates in Cardiff and Glasgow.

What are My Chemical Romance's 2022 UK dates?

16th May 2022: Eden Sessions - JUST ANNOUNCED

17th May 2022: Eden Sessions

19th May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - SOLD OUT

21nd May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - SOLD OUT

22nd May 2022: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes - SOLD OUT

27th May 2022: Warrington - Victoria Park - JUST ANNOUNCED

28th May Cardiff, UK, Sophia Gardens - JUST ANNOUNCED

30th May Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro - JUST ANNOUNCED



When is MCR's Warrington gig on sale?

Tickets for My Chemical Romance's Warrington gig go on general sale via gigsandtours.com on Friday 10th December from 10am GMT.

