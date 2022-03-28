Muse announce charity gigs at Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

Muse have announced two fundraising gigs for May 2022. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The trio have announced two fundraising gigs at the Eventim Apollo in London in May. Find out when they're playing and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muse have announced two fundraising gigs.

The Uprising rockers will take to the stage at Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 9th - 10th May 2022 to raise funds for a number of charities including War Child and Médecins Sans Frontières’ relief efforts in Ukraine, as well as The Big Issue.

In a statement, the band said: "We’re honoured to be able to play these shows over two nights for three outstanding organisations. They’re out there delivering vital services time after time for the most vulnerable people in society, both in the UK and abroad."

The trio, made up of Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard - will be supported by Razorlight for the shows, with tickets going on sale this next week.

Find out what you need to know about the gigs below:

James Kliffen, Head of Fundraising at Médecins Sans Frontières, added: “In half a century of providing emergency aid, the last two years have been by far the most challenging. We’re responding to conflict and emergencies in countries like Ukraine, Afghanistan and Yemen, getting supplies and medics to where they’re needed most, whilst treating the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing climate change crises around the world.

“In choosing to support us, Muse and their fans are helping support some of the most pressing emergencies of our time, whether those are headline news or the world’s forgotten crises. On behalf of our patients and everyone at MSF, thank you for your support.”

READ MORE: Muse announce new album Will Of The People

When are Muse's fundraising gigs?

Muse will play the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London on 9th and 10th May 2022.

Who's supporting Muse at their Hammersmith charity gigs?

Joining Muse at the fundraising gigs will be special guests Razorlight.

How to buy tickets to Muse's charity gigs:

Tickets for the fundraising gigs will go on sale at ticketmaster.co.uk on Wednesday 30th March from 9am BST.

READ MORE: What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Meanwhile, Muse are set to release their new album, Will Of The People, on 26th August 2022.

From it comes new track Compliance, which came alongside an official video:

Of the new track, frontman Matt Bellamy says: "Compliance is about submission to authoritarian rules and reassuring untruths to be accepted to an in-group.

"Gangs, governments, demagogues, social media algorithms & religions seduce us during times of vulnerability, creating arbitrary rules and distorted ideas for us to comply with.

"We are not just coerced, we are herded, frightened and corralled to produce a daily ‘2 minutes of hate’ against an out-group of their choosing and to turn a blind eye to our own internal voice of reason & compassion. They just need our Compliance.”

Muse - Will Of The People track listing