Muse announce Will of the People 2023 UK Tour

Muse have announced dates for 2023. Picture: Press

The trio have announced huge dates to showcase their ninth studio album next year. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muse have announced their Will of The People tour for 2023.

The Devon trio - made up of frontman and guitarist Matt Bellamy, bassist Chris Wolstenholme and drummer Dominic Howard - will play four huge outdoor dates which included a show at Milton Keynes National Bowl and Plymouth's Home Park.

The Kill or be Killed rockers will be joined by Brighton duo Royal Blood as special guests on all dates excluding Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 26th August from 9am.

Muse will play UK tour dates in 2023. Picture: Press

The news follows the band's triumphant set at Isle of Wight Festival 2022, which marked their first UK show in almost three years.

READ MORE: Muse answer their Most Googled questions

What are Muse's 2023 dates?

Saturday 27th May – Plymouth Home Park

Tuesday 20th June – Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium

Friday 23rd June – Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Sunday 25th June – Milton Keynes The National Bowl

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 26th August from 9am.

Fans who pre-order their new album from the UK or European official stores have the first access to the pre-sale.

READ MORE: The best Muse lyrics

Are Muse touring in 2022?

Yes. Muse have been playing festivals across Europe this summer and continue their dates with two shows Spain in September. Matt Bellamy and co will then head to the US and Canada in October for shows in California, New York, and Ontario before returning to Europe for shows in The Netherlands, France and Italy.

See the remainder of their full 2022 tour dates here.

READ MORE: Muse share electrifying Kill Or Be Killed video

Meanwhile, Muse's Will of the People album is set for release on 26th August 2022.

So far from the album, the band have released its title track, Compliance, Won't Stand Down and Kill or Be Killed.

Their first cut of the album, was the defiant Won't Stand Down, which came with unnerving Jared Hogan-directed visuals.

Bellamy said of the track: "Won’t Stand Down is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere. Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”