The best Muse lyrics
9 June 2019, 08:30 | Updated: 9 June 2019, 08:31
Radio X flips through the Matt Bellamy songbook and picks his finest words of wisdom.
-
“Rise up and take the power back/It's time the fat cats had a heart attack/You know that their time's coming to an end/We have to unify and watch our flag ascend.”
Uprising (2009)
-
“No one's gonna take me alive / The time has come to make things right / You and I must fight for our rights / You and I must fight to survive.”
Knights Of Cydonia (2006)
-
“I want to reconcile the violence in your heart / I want to recognise your beauty's not just a mask.”
Undisclosed Desires (2009)
-
“Look to the stars / Let hope burn in your eyes / And we'll love / And we'll hate / And we'll die / All to no avail.”
Stockholm Syndrome (2003)
-
“You're something beautiful / A contradiction / I wanna play the game / I want the friction.”
Time Is Running Out (2003)
-
“Your mind is just a program / And I'm the virus / I'm changing the station / I'll improve your thresholds.”
Psycho (2015)
-
“My plug in baby / Crucifies my enemies / When I'm tired of giving / My plug in baby / In unbroken virgin realities / I'm tired of living.”
Plug In Baby (2001)
-
“Everything about you is how I'd wanna be / Your freedom comes naturally / Everything about you resonates happiness / Now I won't settle for less.”
Bliss (2001)
-
“Life will flash before my eyes / So scattered and lost / I want to touch the other side”
Map Of The Problematique (2007)
-
“Oh baby don't you know I suffer / Oh baby can't you hear me moan? / You caught me under false pretences / How long before you let me go?”
Supermassive Black Hole (2006)
-
“You've got to be the best / You've got to change the world / And use this chance to be heard / Your time is now.”
Butterflies And Hurricanes (2004)
-
“Our hopes and expectations / Black holes and revelations.”
Starlight (2006)