Muse answer their Most Googled questions

By Jenny Mensah

As Matt Bellamy, Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme play a headline set at Isle of Wight festival, we get reacquainted with the band.

Muse are set to bring Isle of Wight Festival to a close this this year, topping the bill on Sunday 19th June.

The trio - comprised of Matt Bellamy, Dom Howard and Chris Wolstenholme - will play tracks from their latest album, Will Of The People, alongside songs from across their career.

The band have eight studio albums under their belt and a bevy of bangers to perform, with everything from Plug In Baby to Super Massive Black Hole getting live treatment.

With 28 years together, you may think there's not much we don't know about the band, but not According To Google...

So where are Muse from, why are they called Muse and are they considered emo? I think we know the answer to that!

Back in 2018, the band got together and answered these questions and more for Radio X. Find out what they said in our video above.

Muse's Will Of The People album is set for release on 26 August and includes the singles Won't Stand Down, Compliance and its title track.

Watch the official video for Will Of The People, which is our Radio X Record Of The Week:

Watch our Evening In Conversation with Muse from 2018, where the band discuss everything from their humble beginnings to their influences with Radio X's John Kennedy.

