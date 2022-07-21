Muse share electrifying Kill Or Be Killed video

Muse share Kill Or Be Killed single. Picture: Press

Kill Or Be Killed is the latest track to come from the forthcoming album, Will Of The People, which is released next month.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Muse have shared a new song entitled Kill Or Be Killed.

The track comes ahead of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme's ninth studio album, Will of the People, which is released on 26th August 2022.

With it comes an energetic video, which premiered today, featuring live footage of the band.

Watch the video for the single below:

READ MORE: Muse announce new album Will Of The People

The single, which is one of the band's heaviest tracks, is already a live favourite- inspiring a huge reaction from their fans.

Matt Bellamy said of the single: “’Kill Or Be Killed is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

Muse's forthcoming album, Will of the People is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The song follows the previously released singles Compliance, Won't Stand Down and the album's title track.

READ MORE: What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?