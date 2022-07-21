Muse share electrifying Kill Or Be Killed video

21 July 2022, 16:46

Muse
Muse share Kill Or Be Killed single. Picture: Press

Kill Or Be Killed is the latest track to come from the forthcoming album, Will Of The People, which is released next month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Muse have shared a new song entitled Kill Or Be Killed.

The track comes ahead of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme's ninth studio album, Will of the People, which is released on 26th August 2022.

With it comes an energetic video, which premiered today, featuring live footage of the band.

Watch the video for the single below:

READ MORE: Muse announce new album Will Of The People

The single, which is one of the band's heaviest tracks, is already a live favourite- inspiring a huge reaction from their fans.

Matt Bellamy said of the single: “’Kill Or Be Killed is Muse at their heaviest! We wanted to update our hard rock sound on this album and with ‘Kill Or Be Killed’ we found a modern metal sound featuring double bass drum action and even a death growl. Lyrically the song takes influence from my favourite Paul McCartney song ‘Live And Let Die’, a dark take on how life’s adversity can sometimes bring out the worst human instincts to survival at any costs.”

Muse's forthcoming album, Will of the People is available to pre-order and pre-save here.

The song follows the previously released singles Compliance, Won't Stand Down and the album's title track.

READ MORE: What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

More on Muse

See more More on Muse

Muse in 2001: Dominic Howard, Matt Bellamy and Chris Wolstenholme

What is Plug In Baby by Muse actually about?

Muse - plus the cast of The Roar Of The Greasepaint - The Smell Of The Crowd

How a musical gave Muse one of their biggest hits

Muse: Dom Howard, Matt Bellamy, and Chris Wolstenholme

QUIZ: Are you a Muse super-fan?

Quizzes

Nandi Bushell's Plug In Baby

Watch Nandi Bushell cover Muse's Plug In Baby

Muse in 2019

QUIZ: Do you know the words to Muse's Knights Of Cydonia?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Sam Fender Performs At Finsbury Park

Sam Fender plays milestone gig at London's Finsbury Park

Sam Fender

An aerial view of the huge Oasis shows at Knebworth House, August 1996

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Listen to Radio X on Global Player: Podcasts, Live Playlists and more!

Yannis Philippakis of Foals

Foals on Life Is Yours

Foals

Best Manchester Albums

25 classic albums from Manchester