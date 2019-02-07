WATCH: Mumford & Sons play acoustic gig in London pub
7 February 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 7 February 2019, 11:40
The band surprised fans with a secret show in Finsbury Park in front of just 150 people.
Mumford And Sons surprised local drinkers at The World’s End pub in Finsbury Park last night when they turned up unannounced to play a special acoustic show.
👀 massive pleasure welcoming down @mumfordandsons for a sweet session tonight, amazing vibe & fantastic performance. #mumfordandsons #worldsendfinsburypark #backonthemap #unplugged #newalbum #islandrecords #headliners #guestlistonly #mpco #beproudofwhatyoudo #realfans #untilnexttime #whatsnext
The Mumfords posted on their Facebook on Tuesday night: “We are doing something special tomorrow evening and we would love to invite a few of you to come and join us.”
The “something special” was a seven-song set that covered the band’s entire career in front of just 150 people. The set was streamed as a Facebook Live which you can watch again above. Songs ranged from Sigh No More’s Timshel to new album Delta’s Guiding Light single.
Mumford And Sons played:
Timshel
Beloved
Ditmas
Guiding Light
Woman
White Blank Page
Forever
The tiny show was Mumford And Sons’ first UK appearance since they played The O2 Arena on 29 November. The band had to reschedule some dates from their Delta tour due to the “ambitious” staging, and have announced the shows will now take place in June.
Thrilled to announce that @gangofyouths will be joining us on the European leg of the #DeltaTour and @wearevillagers for the rescheduled UK shows. Limited tickets are available at https://t.co/pfTlyBq5Zo pic.twitter.com/18hUn8QTz8— Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) February 5, 2019