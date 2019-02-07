WATCH: Mumford & Sons play acoustic gig in London pub

The band surprised fans with a secret show in Finsbury Park in front of just 150 people.

Marcus Mumford performs with Mumford and Sons in concert at TD Garden in Boston on 9 December 2018. Picture: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Mumford And Sons surprised local drinkers at The World’s End pub in Finsbury Park last night when they turned up unannounced to play a special acoustic show.

The Mumfords posted on their Facebook on Tuesday night: “We are doing something special tomorrow evening and we would love to invite a few of you to come and join us.”

The “something special” was a seven-song set that covered the band’s entire career in front of just 150 people. The set was streamed as a Facebook Live which you can watch again above. Songs ranged from Sigh No More’s Timshel to new album Delta’s Guiding Light single.

We’re live playing some songs acoustically in London Posted by Mumford and Sons on Wednesday, 6 February 2019

Mumford And Sons played:

Timshel

Beloved

Ditmas

Guiding Light

Woman

White Blank Page

Forever

The tiny show was Mumford And Sons’ first UK appearance since they played The O2 Arena on 29 November. The band had to reschedule some dates from their Delta tour due to the “ambitious” staging, and have announced the shows will now take place in June.