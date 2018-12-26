VIDEO: Can Mumford & Sons make sweet music with toy instruments?

26 December 2018, 21:00 | Updated: 26 December 2018, 21:01

Find out if Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall can really play anything if they put their mind to it.

Mumford & Sons are known for being multi-instrumentalists who can turn their hand to anything from the banjo to the double bass.

To mark the release of their fourth album Delta, Radio X's Gordon Smart challenged Marcus Mumford and Winston Marshall to make a tune on children's toy instruments.

If that doesn't impress you much, there's even a sachet of salt involved!

Find out if they succeeded in our video above.

Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford plays with children's instruments. Picture: Radio X

Marcus and Winston also shared some of their old memories with Radio X and there are a few surprises in there.

Watch our video below to find out the first album they bought, the first time they met their heroes, and the first time they realised they were famous:

